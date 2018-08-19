13 reasons to move to Bundy if you don't live here already

THOSE of us who are local to the region know Bundaberg is one of the best places to live.

But just in case you haven't already come to that realisation, or if you need a couple draw cards to convince your doubtful friends, here are 13 reasons why people should move to Bundy if they're not already here.

1. Coast to country

In Bundaberg, we get a whole lot of everything.

The locals here are lucky enough to have access to a number of stunning beaches throughout the four seasons. Elliott Heads, Moore Park Beach, Burnett Heads, Innes Park, Coral Cove, Bargara and Woodgate Beach all offer beautiful swimming and family fun areas.

If you prefer dirt and hikes over sand and waves, get behind the wheel and make your way to Mount Walsh. I promise you the climb, though challenging, will be worth the burn once you see the view from the top.

And in case you need reminding, Bundaberg is surrounded by farms. You don't exactly have to go for before that country-living feeling takes over and you turn the dial all the way up on your favourite Keith Urban song.

RELAX: Make the most of some of the stunning lifestyle options the Bundaberg region has to offer such as Woodgate. Mike Hillburger

2. Weather

Bundaberg has an amazing climate. Of course, not everyone is going to think our mild winter temperatures and our warm and humid summer days are for them.

But honestly, go almost anywhere else in Queensland and it either gets a whole lot colder in winter or so hot and sticky in summer your sunscreen melts off your face before you even finish rubbing it in.

EXPLORE: A climb to the top of Mt Walsh is a great activity to give a go in the region. WYATT HAUPT

3. No traffic!

I think this one is pretty self-explanatory.

In what world would anyone say: "No, I wouldn't want to live in Bundaberg. You never get stuck in traffic there and are always arriving everywhere on time.”?

NO TRAFFIC: It's a smooth drive in Bundaberg. CHRIS ISON

4. Chilled out culture

Everything in Bundy seems to move a little bit slower. And that's exactly how we like it.

Running late for brunch because you were still out on the stand-up paddleboard at Bargara? No worries, half your party probably still hasn't arrived.

RELAXING AFTERNOON: Christopher Andrew, Chloe Devonshire, Rachell Lehberz, Chris Larson and Hayden McCracken at the Oceanfest Bundaberg Seafood Festival in 2017. Paul Donaldson BUN260817OCE11

5. The people

This follows on from our laid-back personalities. The Bundaberg community is extremely friendly and welcoming.

Plus, locals are quite proud of the region and the gems it's got on offer for visitors and tourists.

Ask a resident where the best coffee shop is and I guarantee you they'll list of at least five. They'll probably throw in some fishing spot recommendations too.

CULTURE: Bundaberg is a friendly community with so much on offer for locals and visitors. Vince Valitutti/Q

6. We're small, but not too small

Bundy is a small city. There's no argument we're a speck compared to the big metros like Brisbane and Melbourne. But that does not mean we aren't awesome.

Bundaberg has that small-town feel, where you'll bump into someone you know almost every time you run out to the shops or escape to the movies.

But it's not cramped either.

If you live here, you've got space to breathe.

And the surrounding region is just an added bonus if you ever feel like you need to get out of town for a bit.

AERIAL PHOTOS: The Bundaberg Region and the Burnett River. Paul Donaldson BUN260817AIR18

7. CQUniversity

We're lucky enough to have a CQUniversity campus right in the heart of the community. It means locals who don't want to leave the area for Brisbane or the Sunshine Coast (or anywhere else for that matter) won't have to sacrifice their education to make that choice.

TEACHING ROLES: Teachers graduating at the CQU Campus in Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN280912TEA1

8. Fishing

A mix of southern and northern sportfish make Bundy a goldmine for sportfishermen. And with three major rivers to choose from (the Burnett, Kolan and Elliot rivers) local fishers won't run out of spots to sink a line at any time soon.

MASSIVE FISH: Callum Peek with a huge cod he caught and released whilst fishing the Bunker Group off Bundaberg.

9. Prime location

Bundaberg's proximity to major tourist destinations such at Agnes Water, Fraser Island, Lady Elliot Island, Lady Musgrave Island and Hervey Bay means there's always a trip to take and always a place to escape to. Whether it's just for the weekend or for a longer holiday, a quick drive is the only thing between locals and their next getaway.

FUN: Snorkelling off Lady Musgrave Island. Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism

10. Activities

From whale watching in the colder months to diving the reef; fishing to hiking; camping to swimming; surfing to fruit picking; shopping to looking at the turtles, Bundy has something to offer for everyone.

DIVE IN: Close up turtle sightings are a regular thing in the Bundaberg region.

11. Events

Whether it's the Childers Festival, Brewfest, the Cane2Coral, Winterfest, daily tours at the rum distillery, the brewery or the Hinkler Hall of Aviation, the Lighthouse Festival, Oceanfest and the Crush Festival; Bundaberg has got you covered year-round.

There's always something to look forward to.

FEAST YOUR EYES: The Childers Festival 2018 was a huge success. Contributed

12. Food

We've got pub food, homemade gelato, strawberries, beautiful breakfasts and brunch, ice cream, rum, chocolate, macadamias, coffee, gin, rum, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Lana's Farmers Market, Thai, Indian, more fruit and veg than you could every eat and so much more.

Sport is popular in Bundaberg, with plenty of different sports and clubs to choose from. Paul Donaldson BUN120817JNR7

13. Local sport

Name the sport you like to participate in, watch or support. Type it in Google. Voila - Bundaberg will most likely offer it.

From rowing to cycling to footy to gymnastics (to name only a few), Bundy offers a wide range of sports you can get involved in.