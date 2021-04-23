Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health Minister Natasha Fyles.
Health Minister Natasha Fyles.
Health

13 new COVID cases from India diagnosed in Howard Springs

by Sarah Matthews, Thomas Morgan
23rd Apr 2021 2:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THIRTEEN new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Howard Springs quarantine facility overnight, all of which are repatriated Australians who arrived in Darwin from India.

The announcement was made by Health Minister Natasha Fyles at a press conference this morning.

She said one of the 13 arrivals who recently tested positive to COVID had to be taken to Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment.

 

 

The NT now has 38 active cases of COVID-19 from repatriated Australians.

NT health minister Natasha Fyles warned more cases from returned travellers would be confirmed in coming days.

Flights from India scheduled for May would be pushed back to June, and a 30 per cent reduction in capacity was yesterday announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

But Ms Fyles said there was no need to cancel repatriation from the subcontinent entirely.

"I think that we need to balance it with our obligation that these are people that are eligible to come to Australia," Ms Fyles said.

"They're vulnerable, they've been caught up in a situation," she said.

sarah.matthews1@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as 13 new COVID cases from India diagnosed in Howard Springs

coronavirus hotel quarantine howard springs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEACH REPORT: Mixed conditions forecast for the long weekend

        Premium Content BEACH REPORT: Mixed conditions forecast for the long weekend

        News Best days to head to the beach and when the ocean is expected to start getting “choppy and messy”

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        News This will mean changes to our local app

        How you can help support service personnel at the checkout

        Premium Content How you can help support service personnel at the checkout

        News Coles launches campaign to raise funds for veterans in the lead up to Anzac Day

        FULL LIST: Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in Bundy

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in Bundy

        News When and where Anzac Day services will be held around the Bundaberg region.