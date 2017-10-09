30°
13 cyclones tipped for Qld this season

Airlie Beach residents Maika McDonald,15, Lauren Squires, Karen Gordon, and Katelin Gordon, survey the damage at Shute Harbour after cyclone Debbie. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Airlie Beach residents Maika McDonald,15, Lauren Squires, Karen Gordon, and Katelin Gordon, survey the damage at Shute Harbour after cyclone Debbie.
by Sarah Vogler, The Courier-Mail

UP TO 13 cyclones could form off the coast of Australia this summer with one potentially crossing the Queensland coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has released its seasonal outlook for summer today ahead of a briefing to Cabinet.

BOM acting state manager Victoria Dodds said this summer would represent a typical Australian summer with above-average temperatures and heatwaves expected for the northern part of the state.

"We'd look to be getting about 10 to 13 tropical cyclones forming somewhere in Australian waters this year. If we look at east to the Coral Sea and the surrounding oceans that means about four tropical cyclones with one potentially impacting Queensland," she said.

