13 Bundy businesses that have closed their doors

NEW STORE: Owner Jayden Baldwin at the Fech store in Bundaberg.

Janda's Pizzeria is the latest business to close down in the Bundaberg CBD.

At Home on Quay St closed its doors in July last year after four years in homewares.

Little Birdie has had its doors closed recently though it's not certain if it's a permanent closure.

Dick Smith Electronics closed shops nationally.

Neighbouring business Jay Car and Bundaberg Hobbies also closed down just after Dick Smith.

Metro Tiles shut up shop at the end of 2016.

Fech Clothing opened and closed its doors on Targo St.

Lushus Cakes stopped selling its delicious baked goods after the shop had a revamp.

Chiquita's women's clothing has packed up its closet.

Cool Bananas and Alchemy cafes along with Petros take away all folded during 2017.

One of the last video stores, Blockbuster closed down in January last year.

Rumours are that the Grand Hotel has closed its doors while others speculate it's just for renovations.

Kitchen Confidence closed its Bundy cooking store and relocated to Brisbane.