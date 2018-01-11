Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

13 Bundy businesses that have closed their doors

NEW STORE: Owner Jayden Baldwin at the Fech store in Bundaberg.
NEW STORE: Owner Jayden Baldwin at the Fech store in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN060717FECH4
Emma Reid
by

Janda's Pizzeria is the latest business to close down in the Bundaberg CBD.

At Home on Quay St closed its doors in July last year after four years in homewares.

Little Birdie has had its doors closed recently though it's not certain if it's a permanent closure.

Dick Smith Electronics closed shops nationally.

Neighbouring business Jay Car and Bundaberg Hobbies also closed down just after Dick Smith.

Metro Tiles shut up shop at the end of 2016.

Fech Clothing opened and closed its doors on Targo St.

Lushus Cakes stopped selling its delicious baked goods after the shop had a revamp.

Chiquita's women's clothing has packed up its closet.

Cool Bananas and Alchemy cafes along with Petros take away all folded during 2017.

One of the last video stores, Blockbuster closed down in January last year.

Rumours are that the Grand Hotel has closed its doors while others speculate it's just for renovations.

Kitchen Confidence closed its Bundy cooking store and relocated to Brisbane.

Bundaberg News Mail
Childers pilot lucky to be alive after crash

Childers pilot lucky to be alive after crash

WHAT was supposed to be a quick trip down the coast for morning tea went south for one pilot.

Bundy councillor to decide future amid health concerns

Cr Peter Heuser will meet with Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey today to discuss his future.

Cr Heuser has discussed his future with family

Symbol of hard work stolen by thieves

STOLEN: Bundaberg powerlifter Billa Hamilton is devastated about the theft of her GPC World Championship medal.

Community rallies for Billa

UPDATE: Multiple patients taken to hospital after smash

The scene of the crash.

Multiple patients involved in smash

Local Partners