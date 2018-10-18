Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a man with a knife in Kingston this morning.
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a man with a knife in Kingston this morning.
Crime

Random attack: Girl, 12, knifed in face

by Danielle Buckley
18th Oct 2018 3:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG girl is recovering in hospital after she was allegedly slashed in the face during a random knife attack south of Brisbane this morning.

Police allege the 12-year-old girl was walking along a pedestrian pathway under the Logan Motorway in Kingston when she was attacked about 7.40am.

It is alleged a man, not known to the girl, attacked her with the knife causing a "large laceration" to the side of her face.

She was transported to Lady Cilento Hospital in a serious but stable condition, where she is currently receiving medical treatment.

The male is described as caucasian in appearance, aged around 17 to 18 years old, with a proportionate build, narrow face and short light-brown hair.

He was described as wearing a fluorescent yellow high-visibility collared shirt and pants or jeans.

Detectives from the Logan Child Protection and Investigation Unit are investigating.

brisbane crime kingston random attack stabbing

Top Stories

    Councillor going home after five days in hospital

    premium_icon Councillor going home after five days in hospital

    Council News AFTER spending five days in hospital, Bundaberg councillor Greg Barnes will be discharged and head home today.

    Kayaker winched to safety off Fraser Island

    Kayaker winched to safety off Fraser Island

    News Rescue helicopter goes to holiday maker's aid

    'DEVASTATED': Veterans claim $20K bequest went to wrong RSL

    premium_icon 'DEVASTATED': Veterans claim $20K bequest went to wrong RSL

    News Services Club accused of receiving bequest allegedly meant for RSL

    Local pies hit the spot for national judges

    premium_icon Local pies hit the spot for national judges

    News Pie shop wins silver and bronze awards for tasty pastries

    Local Partners