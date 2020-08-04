$12m to help Bundy students be best in class

Education Minister Grace Grace and Bundaberg State High School Students Damon Pegg and Tiarna Law look at the plans for the new three-storey learning centre.

TWO youth engagement programs and a $12 million infrastructure program are in full swing at Bundaberg State High School, making a difference to the lives of local students.

The school will be home to a new three-storey learning centre which will see a new library and new learning areas on the junior side of the school.

The investment is part of the state government's Renewing Our Schools program and has also delivered new covered walkways and a refurbished sports centre.

The school is also part of the Link and Launch program which helps school leavers who are not in education, employment or training to find a post-school pathway.

Education Minister Grace Grace visited Bundy High today where she saw the completed works and the site for the new learning centre.

Bundy High Principal Karen McCord said next year they are expecting to welcome 650 new students.

"It means we need to keep abreast of learning areas and what that looks like," she said.

"The top floor (of the new building) will become our new resource centre, because for our junior students it's important they have something close by.

"This will be the first time our juniors will have science classrooms in their area as well."

Ms McCord said education now was very different to how it was many years ago.

"This school is over 100 years old and our classrooms really needed to increase in size," she said.

"The money that has been spent here has very much been on so we can have flexible learning spaces and those flexible learning spaces might mean we have small groups of students working with a teacher or online and other groups of students working with each other.

"We've got to be making sure we're always current with how our students learn, our Year 12s learn differently to our Year 7s so it was really important with this building we had that flexibility."

Ms Grace said the new learning centre should be complete by Easter next year.

"There are great projects throughout Bundaberg, part of our Unite and Reover, making sure we've got the infrastructure in place not only for the students, but to see us through Covid-19," she said.

"We will continue to roll out infrastructure projects here so we can continue to unite and recover and have the economic jobs plan we require.