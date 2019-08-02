$1.2m lawsuit: ‘They missed my cancer’

EARLY signs of breast cancer went undetected in hundreds of Queensland women due to failings by the state-run screening provider, shocking court documents exclusively obtained by The Courier-Mail reveal.

Documents filed in the Supreme Court also claim radiologists working for Breast-Screen Queensland were given an unreasonably short time to review mammograms, analysing up to 170 breast screen images an hour.

Louise Perram-Fisk was a senior executive at the Queensland Cancer Council.

The disturbing claims are outlined in a $1.2 million negligence lawsuit brought by a former senior executive of the state's peak anti-cancer body, the Queensland Cancer Council, after BSQ failed to detect her breast cancer.

Louise Perram-Fisk's cancer is terminal. The 51-year-old from Norman Park in Brisbane was due to give evidence on Monday as part of her suit against the state government and Metro South Hospital and Health Service, which runs the BSQ centre at Upper Mt Gravatt which failed to detect her cancer.

But in an 11th hour decision late on Friday the trial was adjourned after an out-of-court settlement.

Perram-Fisk's lawyers argued radiologists at BSQ were so overworked they missed breast tissue masses which later develop into cancer in more than 100 patients.

The court documents claim one BSQ radiologist cleared 110 patients of cancer who were later diagnosed with the disease during the two years to December 2016.

Another senior radiologist at BSQ had 30 former patients later diagnosed with cancer over the same period, the court was told.

Radiologists were given up to 425 images to read in 2.5 hours, according to documents filed in court.

Louise Perram-Fisk’s lawyers argued radiologists were so overworked they missed breast tissue masses that later developed into cancer. Picture: Facebook.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer and deputy director general of Queensland's Department of Health, Jeannette Young, stated "no concerns" were raised about the number of patients of the two top radiologists whose patients were later diagnosed with cancer, the documents revealed.

Dr Young stated radiologists were responsible for managing their own fatigue.

If they need longer than 2.5 hours to read the scans they are not paid for their extra time, and their workload can peak at reading 1275 images over 7.5 hours of paid work per day, court documents stated.

Radiologists were paid between $226 and $269 per hour to view mammograms in 2015.

Ms Perram-Fisk claimed a lump she found in her left breast in July 2017 was the same "concerning" mass BSQ "missed" during a scan at Upper Mt Gravatt on July 9, 2015. The government denied that claim.

She also stated the lump grew into a stage IV tumour, and her cancer was terminal after spreading to her spine and liver.

She had chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, and radiation. She stated in her claim that she was "likely to suffer an early demise within six to 12 months".

Ms Perram-Fisk claimed if the radiologists at BSQ had done their jobs properly in 2015 and detected her cancer, she would have started potentially lifesaving treatment earlier and avoided much pain and suffering.

Her lawyers argued that women like Ms Perram-Fisk having mammograms have a right to assume their screening would be done "with due care and skill".

The state argued even if Ms Perram-Fisk's tumour was detected in July 2015 she would have suffered "some or all of the" medical consequences.

An expert hired by Ms Perram-Fisk stated in court documents that the tumour could or should have been clinically detectable on the mammogram in 2015 and BSQ should have recalled Ms Perram-Fisk for further scans.

It's understood the settlement could set a precedent, sparking an avalanche of similar claims against the service.