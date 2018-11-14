$12k for sick kids in Hervey Bay

NEW EQUITMENT: Mum Lauren Perry with son and hospital patient Mason James Window (4) and Triple M's Juilette Iuculano at the handover of $12,000 raised for a new obs machine.

FOUR-year-old Mason James Window has been in and out of Hervey Bay hospital with health complications since he was born three-months premature.

He is just one of many who will benefit from more than $12,000 raised for the local children's ward through fund-raiser Give Me 5 for Kids.

$1500 of this came from one of the community's greatest benefactors, Con Souvlis.

The local icon's family had asked for donations to the cause in lieu of flowers at his funeral earlier this year.

With the money set to go towards a patient observation machine which monitors vital signs, hospital staff are ecstatic.

Paediatric complex care nurse Sonya Williams said the donation meant so much to staff.

"It just helps us help the children and the staff in the ward," she said.

"In the past we have received cheques and purchased equipment which has made such a difference in how we care for our kids.

"This will go towards resources because the children's ward is a small unit in a large hospital and it is difficult to resource us at times because our numbers are not as large as adults.

"We look after age groups from birth up to 15 so caring for these kids involves different equipment for different sizes and it is so specialised."

Tactics manager for Fraser Coast Hit and Triple M's Juilette Iuculano said planning for the campaign began last November before launching in May.

Along with the Con Souvlis funds, the station's Golf Day raised about $10,000 and the State of Origin cupcake day $1,500.

"This was my first year raising the money myself and putting together the events," she said.

"I have had family members who have gone through the same things as some of these kids and knowing what the money is going towards really hits home giving is a selfless thing to do."