$12K cash, drugs found in raids at Thabeban

RAIDED: A man has been charged after police found drugs and cash at two addresses in Thabeban.

MORE than 4kg of marijuana has been found after Bundaberg police raided a house and shed at Thabeban.

Detectives from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) executed search warrants at a McCarthy St address and an associated storage shed on Mary Ellen Dr on Sunday.

It will be alleged that during the search of the McCarthy St address, police found about 175g of marijuana and $12,690 in cash.

Police also searched a shed on Mary Ellen Dr where police allegedly found ten cryovac bags containing about 4.54kg of marijuana.

A 53-year-old Thabeban man has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing proceeds from the supply of dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected of having been acquired from a drug offence.

He is to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 20.

Bundaberg CIB Detective office-in-charge Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said the Queensland Police Service was committed to preventing and disrupting all forms of criminal behaviour.

"This is another fine example of proactive police work within the Bundaberg area, resulting in a significant arrest," he said.

"I would also encourage any member of the community who has information which could assist police regarding any unlawful activity, in our community to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 anonymously or Policelink on 131 444."