Police have fined a P-plater after he was allegedly spotted doing 131km/h in an 80km/h zone.

A P-plater has been whacked with a whopping fine after allegedly being busted doing 33km/h over the speed limit.

The 17-year-old Pacific Pines boy was fined $1245 and lost eight points for allegedly being clocked doing 131km/h in an 80km/h zone at Birnum, south of Brisbane this month.

Eight other drivers were also charged with a range of offences during the police crackdown in the Logan Village and Yarrabilba area.

Officers also issued 12 fines to drivers for unregistered and uninsured vehicles and for those with expired licences.

But police said the P-plater was the most concerning.

He will be subject to a high speed suspension for six months.

Other charges were for drink driving with a Marsden man, 33, due to appear before the Beaudesert Magistrates Court next week.

Two men, aged 23 and 26 along with a 29-year-old woman, all from Yarrabilba, were charged with unlicensed driving and will appear before the Beaudesert Magistrates Court this month.

A 21-year-old Logan Village woman was also charged with unlicensed driving and will appear before the Beaudesert Magistrates Court.

Charges were also laid for drug driving with 39-year-old Yeronga woman and a 27-year-old Chambers Flat woman both due to appear before the Beaudesert Magistrates Court in September.

The blitz, called Operation Sierra Cold Snap, will run for the rest of the school holidays and during the first week of school, finishing on July 17.

Officers will continue to conduct roadside drug and alcohol testing and target speedsters and drivers using mobile phones and those failing to buckle up.

Seven men have died on Logan roads since May in what is being described as the worst two months this decade.

Originally published as $1245 fine, eight points gone for 17-year-old P-plater