$120M project: Appeal dropped against 344-home Bundy project

GREEN LIGHT: An appeal lodged against Innes Park development Bargara Waters has been dropped which means the processes can go ahead.

GREEN LIGHT: An appeal lodged against Innes Park development Bargara Waters has been dropped which means the processes can go ahead. Contributed

A LEGAL appeal by a group of concerned residents against an Innes Park development has been dropped, meaning it's full steam ahead for the Bargara Waters project.

Key Bundaberg lawyer Edwina Rowan, who was part of the appeal against the 344-home lifestyle resort, has now praised the developer for listening to the community and addressing their environmental concerns.

Meanwhile, developer Andre Hayek, director of AEP Developments, said the outcome of negotiations with the appelants "was a win for the whole community”.

Mr Hayek said a number of issues including stormwater treatment and disposal had been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties and the project would now move forward.

"We are here for the long haul so ensuring we work with the local community and consider their concerns is very important to us,” Mr Hayek told the NewsMail.

"Our development will invest over $120 million in the local economy over 10 years providing employment, oceanfront public parkland and other positive benefits for many years to come.

"It's heartening to see there are people passionate about their community and the environment and we always welcome the opportunity to work collaboratively with our neighbours.”

Ms Rowan in her NewsMail column today has praised the developer for being considerate.

However, Ms Rowan said council should have requested an assessment prior to the application being approved.

"Ultimately the responsibility for seeking these assessments lies with Bundaberg Regional Council, and it is hoped that the developer's cooperation in engaging with a suitably qualified consultant can at least show that marine impact assessments should be thorough in future applications,” she said.

"Our marine assets are our tourism drawcard and need to be protected at all cost.”

Bundaberg Regional Council planning and development spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld said he was glad to see the development going ahead.

"It's great news it's been resolved with a good outcome without having to go to court,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"We were always of the belief the application was properly lodged and addressed all of the proper criteria. There were a few submissions based on various things, but the application was deemed by our staff to be able to be delegated for the approval process.

"It wasn't a full council decision to make the decision to approve it, but certainly I was well aware, the divisional councillor was well aware as part of the delegation process of the status of the application. The planners report justified the decision.”