12,000 expected at Spirit of Bundaberg Festival

SPIRIT OF BUNDABERG: Matt Farthing, Mark Lavender, Clinton Honor and Andy McLucas will be performing at Saturday's festival. Mike Knott BUN111018RUM2

MORE than 12,000 people are expected at today's Spirit of Bundaberg festival at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

Senior brand manager at Bundaberg Rum Duncan Littler said looking back at 130 years of Bundaberg Rum was definitely something to celebrate, with both the local community and out-of-towners alike expected to turn up to the event.

"The Spirit of Bundaberg will be back this year, bigger and better than before,” Mr Littler said.

"Last year's festival was voted as the best distillery event at the Distillery Challenge Awards in London - so we have no doubt our festival will continue to raise the bar.

"It's great to showcase all the great things there are to do in the region, and we are also proud of the financial contribution this makes to our economy as well.”

Those heading to the country's biggest food and rum festival are in for a treat - with plenty of rum-inspired drinks and delicacies available.

"We'll be serving up rum-inspired food and there will be a fantastic line-up of entertainment, with the Battle of the Sounds bands performing through the day,” Mr Littler said.

"There will be rum cocktails served up, including the newly released Bundaberg Rum Small Batch Spiced, which is going to be released first to the public at the festival on the weekend.”

Mr Littler said to help celebrate the iconic Australian drink, people were encouraged to dress up.

"Bundaberg rum is a bit of an Australian legend, and we feel that there is no better way to celebrate a legend than to dress like one - so we are encouraging people to come dressed as their favourite Aussie legend.”

The Spirit of Bundaberg Festival is open to the public with free entry from 10am to 5pm.