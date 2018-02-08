120 plants found in a bedroom

THEY may have only been small, but there were 120 of them, more than enough to land David Andrew Orr a date in the Bundaberg District Court.

The 46-year-old pleaded guilty to producing and possessing marijuana at an Alloway property on and before August 28 last year after police found 120 plants between 2.5cm and 10cm in a "somewhat sophisticated" set up in a bedroom.

Defence lawyer Tom Zwoerner said the plants were just two weeks old - too early to tell if the plants were male of female.

He went onto explain that at six weeks you could to determine the sex of each plant and the male plants - possibly half the seedlings - would have been disposed of.

Mr Zwoerner told the court Orr had fallen in with the wrong crowd in his youth and starting using methamphetamine and heroin.

But he said to his client's credit he had managed to kick his heroin addiction with the help of the methadone program and had stayed out of trouble for the last 10 years.

He said Orr began using marijuana to help treat undiagnosed stomach pain.

"The 10 year gap (in offending) suggests he has left the more serious and concerning aspects of his life behind him," Mr Zwoerner said.

In sentencing Orr, Judge Brendan Butler accepted cannabis was at the least serious end of the dangerous drugs scale and acknowledged Orr had managed to stay away from more serious drugs for some time.

"You grew cannabis, it was somewhat sophisticated, you set up a system in a bedroom with fans, lights, thermometer, tent and various other odds and ends to ensure you could grow these things indoors," Judge Butler said.

"To your credit ... you got your life together as a mature man.

"You're going to have to do without cannabis in the future.

"If you don't police will catch up with you and you'll end up back here."

Orr was sentenced to 180 hours of community service to be performed with in 12 months.