12-year-old rescued from rip at Kellys Beach

ON PATROL: A lifesaver was able to walk out and rescue the girl.
Mikayla Haupt
by

A NICE day at the beach could have turned disastrous for a 12-year-old girl this morning.

The girl was riding a body board at the mouth of Moneys Creek when she became caught in a rip about 9am.

Surf Life Saving Queensland Wide Bay Capricorn regional manager Craig Holden said it was a minor rescue, with the lifeguard able to walk out and pull the girl out of the rip.

SAFETY: SLSQ says it's important to know what a rip is.
Surf Life Saving Queensland has advice to avoid getting caught in a rip and surviving a rip current.

AVOIDING RIPS

  • Always swim between the red and yellow flags.
  • Observe all safety signs.
  • Obey all instructions from the surf lifesavers and lifeguards.
  • Understand what a rip current is.
  • Know how to spot rip currents and look for the common signs such as deeper, darker water and fewer breaking waves.

SURVIVING A RIP

  • Always swim between the red and yellow flags.
  • If you need help, stay calm, float and raise an arm to attract attention.
  • To escape a rip, swim parallel to the beach.
  • Always conserve your energy - the waves can help you back to the beach.

Click here for more information.

Topics:  beach bundaberg holiday kellys beach lifeguard rescue surf lifesaving queensland swimming

