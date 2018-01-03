12-year-old rescued from rip at Kellys Beach

ON PATROL: A lifesaver was able to walk out and rescue the girl.

A NICE day at the beach could have turned disastrous for a 12-year-old girl this morning.

The girl was riding a body board at the mouth of Moneys Creek when she became caught in a rip about 9am.

Surf Life Saving Queensland Wide Bay Capricorn regional manager Craig Holden said it was a minor rescue, with the lifeguard able to walk out and pull the girl out of the rip.

Surf Life Saving Queensland has advice to avoid getting caught in a rip and surviving a rip current.

AVOIDING RIPS

Always swim between the red and yellow flags.

Observe all safety signs.

Obey all instructions from the surf lifesavers and lifeguards.

Understand what a rip current is.

Know how to spot rip currents and look for the common signs such as deeper, darker water and fewer breaking waves.

SURVIVING A RIP

If you need help, stay calm, float and raise an arm to attract attention.

To escape a rip, swim parallel to the beach.

Always conserve your energy - the waves can help you back to the beach.

