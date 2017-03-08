31°
12-year-old Bundy pilot takes to the skies

Jim Alouat
| 8th Mar 2017 3:52 PM
IN CONTROL: Locky Halliwell flying the P92 Eaglet Technam over Bargara last year.
IN CONTROL: Locky Halliwell flying the P92 Eaglet Technam over Bargara last year.

BUNDABERG'S 12-year-old Top Gun Lachlan "Locky” Halliwell is taking to the skies in pursuit of his dream to join the Royal Australian Air Force.

The pint-sized pilot hopes to follow in the wings of legendary Bundaberg aviator Bert Hinkler and have his name become synonymous with flying.

Locky began flying lessons late last year, inspired by aviator Lachlan Smart.

Locky in the Captains seat of a Boeing 737 -800 which was our flight back from Townsville airshow last year
Locky in the Captains seat of a Boeing 737 -800 which was our flight back from Townsville airshow last year

"I love the thrill of it and the view,” Locky said.

"When I'm above Bargara, he'll (instructor) let me take the controls.

"You know you're in charge of this huge machine. It's a good feeling.”

Locky's mum Leanne says her son has been enamoured with planes since he was three.

Locky in the full head gear that the air- force pilots wear.. at the Townsville Airshow last year
Locky in the full head gear that the air- force pilots wear.. at the Townsville Airshow last year

"When we used to live in Victoria we used to take him plane-spotting at Tullamarine Airport,” she said.

"He loved it.”

His passion for flying quickly turned to flight simulators on the PC at home and watching Air Crash Investigations.

Locky on Sunday 5th march Taxiing out with his instructor in the jabiru j160.
Locky on Sunday 5th march Taxiing out with his instructor in the jabiru j160.

"He'll come up with his own conclusion as to what happened and watch the show until the end to see if he is right,” Leanne said.

Then on a fateful day at the Bundaberg Air Show many years ago Locky finally met one of his aviation idols - Red Bull Air Race pilot Matt Hall.

"He told Locky to follow his dreams,” Leanne said.

Captains seat of our flight home in a BOEING 737-800.
Captains seat of our flight home in a BOEING 737-800.

Locky did just that, cashing in cheques his body could handle.

Senior flight instructor Rob Hoyland said Locky was the youngest person he had taken under his wings.

"He's doing quite well,” Mr Hoyland said.

"His goal at the moment is to join the air force.

"I've got no doubt he will achieve his goals because he has a passion for it.”

Locky in the flight simulator with his instructor Rob Hoyland 2015.
Locky in the flight simulator with his instructor Rob Hoyland 2015.

Locky flying the P92Eaglet Technam 2016.
Locky flying the P92Eaglet Technam 2016.

With his learner's certificate under his belt, Locky will have to wait until he is 15 before being able to fly solo.

Locky hopes one day to feel the need for speed inside the cockpit of a F35 Raptor.

Lockys dream is to fly the Air-forces new F35 Raptor.
Lockys dream is to fly the Air-forces new F35 Raptor.

Until then Locky will continue his flying lessons and watch some of his favourite films, which perhaps unsurprisingly include Top Gun and Sully.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  australian air force aviation bert hinkler eaglet flying jabiru lachlan smart matt hall

