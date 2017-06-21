12 tips for preventing a house fire

FIRE TRAINING: Gayndah and Biggenden crews training with gas fires in Gayndah.

Queenslanders need to take extra caution around the home during winter.

Firefighters attend house fires year round but there is traditionally an increase during the winter months.

Every year, firefighters attend structure fires caused by faulty or poorly maintained electrical equipment and incidents where flammable materials were placed too close to curtains, bedding or appliances.

It's crucial households check their appliances for fraying, exposed cords or rust and repair or discard malfunctioning electrical appliances immediately.

Residents need to be aware of hazards that can spark fire at any time like overheated battery chargers and power points, which are another common cause of house fires.

Residents should test electric blankets before putting it on the bed for use to confirm it is ok.

Only use fuses of recommended rating and install an electrical safety switch.

Always keep an eye on cooking in the kitchen and never leave it unattended. Keep a fire extinguisher and fire blanket placed near the exit.

Take care using matches and lighters and never leave burning candles or any open flame unattended.

All people need a fire escape plan.

A fire escape plan should include two ways to escape from each room in the house, location of spare keys for doors and windows, a heavy object handy to break glass to escape, a safe meeting place outside the home.

A working photoelectric smoke alarm provides early warning of a fire and is an essential part of any escape plan.