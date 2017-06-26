12 things to do with the kids today

Aerial Arts Academy owner Alisa Boisen and Jai Paulsen at the workshop yesterday.

Musical theatre workshop

What: A week of exploring drama, singing and performance skills. Participants will work with artists & mentors to produce a piece of musical theatre for friends and family in a fantastic performance of The Tales of Dr. Seuss to close the week.

When:9am-noon

Where: Bundaberg Academy of the Arts

Contact: 0428 651 447

Cost: $60 - $120

Pottery classes

What: Two-and-a-half hour long pottery classes teaching children how to create an amazing piece of their very own pottery through Di Stirling Pottery.

Where: 42 Durdins Rd, Bargara

When: 9.30am

Contact: 0400 145 093

Cost: $20

Aerial workshop

What: Aerial Arts Academy is hosting a three day kids workshop. Activities include: dance, acrobatics, craft, antigravity fitness, games, dress up's and singing.

Where: 87 Targo St, Bundaberg

When: 9am-noon

Contact: +61488 481 787

Cost: $79.50

Justice Crew

What: Justice Crew will be lighting up the Moncrieff playing some of their biggest hits Que Sera,” " Boom Boom,” "Everybody, and their new material.

Where:Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, 177 Bourbong St

When: From 7pm

Contact: 4130 4100

Cost: Adult: $43.30 Pensioner: $43.30 Full-time Students: $43.30 Children: $43.30

BRAG

What: Enjoy a Festival of Drawing with self-guided drawing activities and art stations to inspire and excite young artists. Suitable for ages 2-12, children must be accompanied by an adult.

Where: BRAG, Gallery One

When: 10am-1pm

Contact: 4130 4750

Cost: Free

Song writing and recording workshop

What: The adventure begins with you putting pen to paper, turning words into a song and your song into your very own CD single. Local songwriter and performer Matthew Barker will guide you from songwriter to recording artist. While singing coach Natalie Greer will guide you safely through various vocal techniques and Blair Warwick will be ready to 'Record your moment in time'.

Where: BTR Performing Arts Academy, 54 Woongarra St

When: 9am-noon

Contact: 4151 4144

Cost: $269 (early bird) $300

Pumped Sport

What: A massive inflatable playground will be in Bundy today. Children can enjoy supervised play and age appropriate games with a range of interactive inflatables and soft play equipment.

Where: Bundaberg Basketball Stadium, Flint St

When: Toddler Town session 9am to 10:30am | Open Play 2pm to 4pm

Contact: 4921 3752

Cost: Toddler Town $10 | Open Play $15

Train rides

What: Australian Sugar Cane Railway will run train rides again these school holidays at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens. The Australian Sugar Cane Railway is disability friendly and wheelchair accessible.

Where: Botanic Gardens

When: 10am-3.30pm

Contact: http://qldrailheritage.com/ ascr/index.html

Cost: Adults $4, School aged $1, under 5's free, Family $10

Hinkler Central

What: Hinkler Central School holiday activities are back again with the Ultimate Lego Play Zone

Where:Outside Kmart.

When: 11am-2pm

Contact: www.hinklercentral.com.au/

Cost: Free

Stockland Sugarland

What: Nick Jr's Paw Patrol show

Where: Outside Woolworths

When: 11am and 1pm daily

Contact: 074152 5788

Cost: Free

What: Meet the PAW Patrol gang

Where: Foodcourt

When: Noon daily

Contact: 074152 5788

Cost: Free

Cafe Craft

What: Mold and decorate a clay candle plate and then decorate a lovely candle to go with it.

Where: Take the Plunge Cafe

When: 9.30-11.30am

Contact: 0468 855 449.

Cost: $12 pp

Avoca program

What: Kids Games Holiday Program is in Bundaberg for the holidays, bringing games for kids aged Prep-Year 6.

Where: Bundaberg Church of Christ, 76 Twyford St

When: 9am-3pm

Contact: 0414 297 171

Cost: $12 per day or $55 for the week