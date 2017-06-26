12 things to do with the kids today

Musical theatre workshop
What: A week of exploring drama, singing and performance skills. Participants will work with artists & mentors to produce a piece of musical theatre for friends and family in a fantastic performance of The Tales of Dr. Seuss to close the week.
When:9am-noon
Where: Bundaberg Academy of the Arts
Contact: 0428 651 447
Cost: $60 - $120
Pottery classes
What: Two-and-a-half hour long pottery classes teaching children how to create an amazing piece of their very own pottery through Di Stirling Pottery.
Where: 42 Durdins Rd, Bargara
When: 9.30am
Contact: 0400 145 093
Cost: $20
Aerial workshop
What: Aerial Arts Academy is hosting a three day kids workshop. Activities include: dance, acrobatics, craft, antigravity fitness, games, dress up's and singing.
Where: 87 Targo St, Bundaberg
When: 9am-noon
Contact: +61488 481 787
Cost: $79.50
Justice Crew
What: Justice Crew will be lighting up the Moncrieff playing some of their biggest hits Que Sera,” " Boom Boom,” "Everybody, and their new material.
Where:Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, 177 Bourbong St
When: From 7pm
Contact: 4130 4100
Cost: Adult: $43.30 Pensioner: $43.30 Full-time Students: $43.30 Children: $43.30
BRAG
What: Enjoy a Festival of Drawing with self-guided drawing activities and art stations to inspire and excite young artists. Suitable for ages 2-12, children must be accompanied by an adult.
Where: BRAG, Gallery One
When: 10am-1pm
Contact: 4130 4750
Cost: Free
Song writing and recording workshop
What: The adventure begins with you putting pen to paper, turning words into a song and your song into your very own CD single. Local songwriter and performer Matthew Barker will guide you from songwriter to recording artist. While singing coach Natalie Greer will guide you safely through various vocal techniques and Blair Warwick will be ready to 'Record your moment in time'.
Where: BTR Performing Arts Academy, 54 Woongarra St
When: 9am-noon
Contact: 4151 4144
Cost: $269 (early bird) $300
Pumped Sport
What: A massive inflatable playground will be in Bundy today. Children can enjoy supervised play and age appropriate games with a range of interactive inflatables and soft play equipment.
Where: Bundaberg Basketball Stadium, Flint St
When: Toddler Town session 9am to 10:30am | Open Play 2pm to 4pm
Contact: 4921 3752
Cost: Toddler Town $10 | Open Play $15
Train rides
What: Australian Sugar Cane Railway will run train rides again these school holidays at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens. The Australian Sugar Cane Railway is disability friendly and wheelchair accessible.
Where: Botanic Gardens
When: 10am-3.30pm
Contact: http://qldrailheritage.com/ ascr/index.html
Cost: Adults $4, School aged $1, under 5's free, Family $10
Hinkler Central
What: Hinkler Central School holiday activities are back again with the Ultimate Lego Play Zone
Where:Outside Kmart.
When: 11am-2pm
Contact: www.hinklercentral.com.au/
Cost: Free
Stockland Sugarland
What: Nick Jr's Paw Patrol show
Where: Outside Woolworths
When: 11am and 1pm daily
Contact: 074152 5788
Cost: Free
What: Meet the PAW Patrol gang
Where: Foodcourt
When: Noon daily
Contact: 074152 5788
Cost: Free
Cafe Craft
What: Mold and decorate a clay candle plate and then decorate a lovely candle to go with it.
Where: Take the Plunge Cafe
When: 9.30-11.30am
Contact: 0468 855 449.
Cost: $12 pp
Avoca program
What: Kids Games Holiday Program is in Bundaberg for the holidays, bringing games for kids aged Prep-Year 6.
Where: Bundaberg Church of Christ, 76 Twyford St
When: 9am-3pm
Contact: 0414 297 171
Cost: $12 per day or $55 for the week