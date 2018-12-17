12 things to do this school holidays

THREE WISE MEN: Evan Trebbin, Zac Sterling and Colby Richardson at the Bethlehem Live event at Central State School in 2016.

LOOKING for something to do throughout the school holidays?

Here is a list of some of the activities happening around the Bundaberg region:

Tree decorations

What: Kids can make their own clay diffuser Christmas tree decorations to take home with their choice of essential oil.

When: Today at 10am and Friday, December21 at 9am

Where: Ymazing Play Centre and Cafe, 7 Quinn St

Cost: $15 pp (includes workshop and all-day entry to Y-Mazing)

Contact: Bookings are essential, phone 0468855449.

Pop-up laser tag

What: Start your holidays with an action-packed experience at Stockland Bundaberg with a pop-up laser tage and Nerf wars.

When: From today to January23

Where: Stockland Bundaberg, across the aisle from Blooms the Chemist between 10am and 8pm during the Christmas holidays.

Cost: $10 per player per hour

Contact: Bookings are preferred - phone 0409627398, PM on Facebook or email laserskirmishwidebay@bigpond.com.

Christmas crafts

What: A Christmas perfumes and bath salts event is on today with Emily Dempster - Nurturing Wellness. Personalise your own perfume with doTERRA essential oils and make relaxing aromatherapy bath salts.

When: Today, and on Wednesday, December19 at 9am.

Where: Y-Mazing Play Centre and Café, 7 Quinn St, Bundaberg

Cost: $15 pp (includes workshop and all-day entry to Y-Mazing)

Contact: Phone 0468855449 for more details.

Cookie decorating

What: Get creative with the kids at the Christmas cookie decorating event this school holidays.

When: Until Saturday, 11am-2pm daily.

Where: Stockland Bundaberg, opposite Tarocash

Cost: Free

Contact: 41525788

Bethlehem Live

What: Become immersed in the Christmas spirit with Bethlehem Live with a historical walk through the marketplace of Bethlehem as it was 2000 years ago.

Hosted by Scripture Union Queensland and the Combined Churches of Bundaberg, this unique event includes live entertainment, re-enactments of the nativity scene, acting stalls, food and drink stalls, children's activities, animals to pat and feed and much more.

When: Tomorrow, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 6-9pm.

Where: Bundaberg Central State School, Barolin and Crofton Sts.

Cost: Free

Contact: 0414983353

Christmas activities

What: Learning through play will be at the heart of three free Christmas activity sessions being held in Bundaberg by Aboriginal community-run organisation IWC this festive season, with their two-hour crafts and storytelling activities.

When: 10am-noon tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday.

Where: In the large foyer area of the IWC Health & Wellbeing Centre, next to the Guava Café. The Centre is at 184 Barolin St, Bundaberg.

Cost: Free

Contact: For details, go to the IWC Facebook page.

T-shirt painting

What: Bring your own shirt and create your own designs or use one of the templates to make your Christmas t-shirt.

When: Tuesday, 11.30am

Where: Ymazing Play Centre & Cafe, 7 Quinn St

Cost: $15

Contact: 0468855449

Circus spectacular

What: The Aerial Arts Academy is holding their third circus spectacular workshop with activities include acrobatics, antigravity aerial fitness, lyra, hula hooping, juggling, balloon-making display, craft and carnival games.

When: Wednesday, 9am-3pm

Where: Aerial Arts Academy, 87 Targo St

Cost: For a limited time only prices are reduced to $45/day. The original price is $55/day.

Contact: To register visit: https://dancestudio-pro.com/ online/aerialartsacademy

For any enquiries, message their Facebook page.

Bath bomb baubles

What: Make your own Christmas bath bomb baubles scented with beautiful doTERRA essential oils. Take home your creations to use or share as a gift.

When: Wednesday and Friday from 10am.

Where: Ymazing Play Centre & Cafe, 7 Quinn St

Cost: $15 (includes workshop and all-day entry to Ymazing)

Contact: To book, phone 0468855449.

Reading club

What: After a good reading session this school holidays? The Bundaberg Library's Summer Reading Club Activity Session has you covered.

When: Thursday, December20 from 3-4pm.

Where: Bundaberg Library, 49 Woondooma St.

Cost: Free, but booking is essential.

Contact: To book visit the Library's Facebook page, for more details phone 41304140.

Advanced screening

What: Embrace the magic of an advance screening of Mary Poppins Returns in the lead-up to Christmas.

When: Friday

Where: Reading Cinemas Bundaberg

Cost: Tickets on sale now at http://bit.ly/MPRASAU

Contact: 41521233

Learn to swim

What: Book in for swimming lessons with DNA Aquatics.

Cost: Cost is $50 for five lessons in week-long blocks over the school holidays.

Contact: Bookings must be made ASAP.

To find out more, phone 0466034503.