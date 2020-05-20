$12 million school project supporting 35 jobs in Bundy

BUILDING WORK: The project includes court resurfacing, repainting, new showers and tiered seating, in addition to already completed classrooms and offices.

THE coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped the progress of school infrastructure projects, with an upgrade to a sports centre powering ahead at Bundaberg State High School.

Education Minister Grace Grace said work was underway on the $12 million project to extend and refurbish the existing sports centre at the school.

“This fantastic project is part of the Palaszczuk Government’s $235 million Renewing Our Schools Program (ROS), which is supporting nearly 700 jobs across the state, including more than 35 jobs in Bundaberg,” Ms Grace said.

ARTIST IMPRESSION: The Bundaberg State High School sport centre.

“The refurbishment project at Bundaberg SHS includes a court resurface and internal repaint, new showers and change rooms and tiered seating.

“Contractor New State Builders expect to finish the sports centre upgrade by the middle of this year.

“This facelift to the sports centre will be a game changer for physical education classes and local sporting competitions at the school.

“In addition to this, a teaching block has already been completed at the school as part of the $12 million project, creating five classrooms, two offices, accommodation for teacher aides and the construction of a walkway.

“The staff and students have been making great use of these new facilities.”

Ms Grace said it was positive to see solid progress on state school projects.

“It’s really pleasing to know that our Renewing Our Schools Program is keeping local tradies in the workforce which is crucial during these challenging times,” she said.

“The Renewing Our Schools program will see the delivery of significant infrastructure upgrades to 26 Queensland state schools.”

Click here for more information on the ROS program.