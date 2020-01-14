12 marijuana plants found on 64yo woman’s property

A WOMAN who was caught with 12 marijuana plants on her property has been warned by the Magistrate to stop breaking the law or she could face imprisonment.

Pauline Linda Thompson, 64 pleaded guilty to one charge of producing dangerous drugs and one of driving while relevant drug is present in blood or saliva while holder of learner, probationary or provisional licence in St George Magistrates Court today.

On April 28, 2019 police intercepted Thompson on Arthur Street, St George.

Thompson provided police with a positive drug test and admitted she was on a provisional licence.

On December 11, 2019, police executed a search warrant on her Ian Paul Road residence where they found 12 marijuana plants.

The court heard Thompson has cancer and had grown the plants for personal use to relieve the pain.

Because Thompson had three previous convictions in the past five years, the Magistrate advised her to talk with her doctors about pain medicine because if she appears in court again, imprisonment will be very likely.

Thompson was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for four months on the drug driving charge and was fined $1200 on the charge of producing a dangerous drug.