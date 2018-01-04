12 fruits and veggies you may or may not know about

How many can you identify?

DO YOU know these 12 fruit and vegetables?

If not, here's a bit of information about them:

1. Silverbeet

Also known as chard, silverbeet is green leafy vegetable high in vitamin A.

2. Mangosteen

Mangosteens are a tropical fruit from Indonesia. The white flesh isn't considered overly loaded with vitamins, but is delicious.

3. Pomegranate

Pomegranates have increased in popularity lately.

The tiny seeds surrounded by crunchy, red, juicy flesh make them popular additions to sweet or savoury foods.

4. Persimmon

While in Korean folklore dried persimmons are known to scare away tigers, they are usually sold as a delicious fruit best eaten when they start to feel soft to touch.

5. Parsnip

The parsnip is a root vegetable with a flavour not unlike parsley and is a popular ingredient in soups and stews.

6. Spaghetti marrow

Recently making a return to some marketplace shelves, spaghetti marrow is a fun member of the squash family which can be cut in hlaf or baked whole. The insides of the vegetable are like spaghetti when cooked.

7. Durian

Durian is a popular flavour sensation in Asia, but the fruit often get a bad time for their putrid scent and in some countries it's even illegal to take them on public transport. So next time you see those weird spiky things at the supermarket, that's what they are.

8. Carambola

Carambolas, or star fruit, are slightly tart but refreshing fruit high in antioxidants, potassium and vitamin C. Although it is recommended that people with kidney problems avoid the fruit.

9. Black sapote

Black sapotes are chocolate pudding fruit. The fruit must be eaten when soft to touch and has the flavour and texture of chocolate pudding. These can be hard to find, but they are available at times from supermarkets and local marketplaces.

10. Artichoke

Artochokes are often sold preserved and as antipasto.

However, they can be bought fresh from supermarkets most of the time.

11. White cucumber

White cucumbers are pretty much like their green cousins, but with a slightly milder flavour.

12. Dragonfruit

Dragonfruit have started to become popular in recent years.

With either red or white flesh, their flavour is a little like kiwi fruit and watermelon combined.