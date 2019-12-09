12 dentists Bundaberg people swear by

WHEN the NewsMail asked readers to list their favourite dentists, the response was amazing.

Locals were quick to praise many local practices.

Such as:

1300 Smiles

Readers levelled plenty of praise at 1800 Smiles.

"Can't go past Rob at Smiles," Ev Evans said.

Kris and Scott Ferguson said they had stopped being afraid of the dentist after visiting Rob.

Toni Walden was also filled with praise.

"Dr Shruti at 1300 Smiles... I have always had a genuine fear of the dentist..." she said.

"Dr Shruti makes you feel comfortable and calm and talks you through the whole process. An amazing woman."

Greg Whalley Dental

"Best dentist, been my dentist since the '80s," Mandy Read said.

Acclaim Dental

Dentists from Acclaim Dental got some good praise, including Karlee, "a fabulous dentist and great person" according to Linda Holzberger.

Jess Ross was happy with service from Dr Kot at Acclaim.

"I'd follow her around the country if I had to," she said.

Totally Smiles

Philip Makepeace has been described by readers as a "great dentist" and a "perfectionist".

Burnett Dental

Jannen Tan, who works at Burnett Dental, has been thanked for being good with all ages and having good discussions with patients.

Barolin Dental

Adrian and Julian at Barolin Dental have come highly regarded by locals.

Kelvin has also received top praise.

Coral Coast Dental

Veronica Kirby can't get enough of Coral Coast Dental, who she says will go the extra step of giving you a call to make sure everything is ok.

Orange Moose

"Orange Moose all the way" says Leigh Walker.

Eastside Dental

Both Shelly Anderson and Donna Keech celebrated the service they've received from Eastside Dental.

Chris Dennien Dental

"Definitely Chris Dennien on Crofton St," says Tania Deviney.

Harris Dental Boutique

Jade Whillans said she had received top service from Dr Linc.

Van Der Walt Dental

Mal and Nick have been heavily praised.

"So friendly and gentle," Tash Cini said.

"Great with both kids and adults".