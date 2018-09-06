$1.1M REVAMP: New store will focus on Bundy farmers' produce

MORE than $1.1 million has been set aside in anticipation of a new supermarket's arrival in Bundaberg.

Everfresh Market will open its doors by mid-November.

The brand new store - planned for the corner lot on Woongarra St (where the current Cornetts Supa IGA is situated) is only the second of its name to open in Queensland.

The first is expected to open at Buderim on the Sunshine Coast later this month.

"Bundaberg Central was going to be the first one. It was the store we planned the whole concept around,” Cornetts IGA CEO Graham Booysen said.

"Buderim ended up skipping the line, but Bundaberg was our plan from the beginning.”

While still a supermarket concept, Everfresh will predominantly focus on locally-grown produce and fresh meat.

Cornetts IGA CEO Graham Booysen. Contributed

Ready-made, hot meals will also be on offer in store.

Mr Booysen told the NewsMail the brand was all about the best quality for the best value.

"That's what we'll be driving. As a Cornetts we are always very competitive with Aldi, Woolworths and Coles, but what we'll be wanting to do is shout that out a bit more,” he said. "Particularly with fresh produce and meat.”

Everfresh is aiming to buy its meat from Queensland growers and its produce from local farmers directly, in an effort to "cut out the middle man” and reduce costs.

"The farmer gets the price they require and then we can sell the produce for a good, quality price,” Mr Booysen said.

"The other supermarket giants can't do that. They have to buy it from a central market.”

Customers, we are currently in the process of a store conversion from Supa IGA to Everfresh. Mike Knott BUN290818IGA2

The CEO said community was the driving factor behind why Cornetts chose Bundaberg Central as the home of its first Everfresh Market store in Queensland.

"We want customers to trust us and we want to support the region's farmers. This is a community-driven thing,” Mr Booysen said.

The million-dollar revamp is set to start in store next week, with new racking, floors and fridges first on the list.

The goal behind the cash splash is an entirely new feel, with new branding and layout.

"Customers are doing it tough, as is everyone. We as independent retailers have to stay one step ahead of the big guys,” Mr Booysen said.

"We have to change our shopping experience. Aussie shoppers are shopping more often these days; two, three, four times a week. They want to buy fresh products.”