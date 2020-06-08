119 receive Covid-19 test results after contact with farm worker

Entrance to the Fever Clinic on Kendalls Road.

There is good news for Bundaberg as more people in the region test negative for Covid-19 after coming into contact with the infected farm worker.

So far, 101 of his co-workers in Bundaberg have tested negative to Covid-19 after the man’s diagnosis on Friday.

The man, 24, remains in isolation under clinical supervision in Bundaberg.

He travelled from Melbourne to Bundaberg, via Brisbane, last week to work on a fruit farm.

The man entered Queensland as an exempt seasonal worker with an exemption under the Border Direction from Melbourne on June 1 and spent time in Brisbane before flying to Bundaberg the following day.

Dr Young said it was likely the patient was infected by a flatmate in Melbourne where there was ongoing community transmission.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said 119 people had tested negative so far which comprised of 18 close contacts in Brisbane and 101 co-workers in Bundaberg.

Results are continuing to come in after more than 250 people were tested over the weekend.

“We’re very happy with the results so far, and with the great response from the farming business, the patient’s contacts, and the Wide Bay community,” Ms Young said.

“But we have a lot of work to do before we can be confident there has been no further transmission.

“We’ll continue with our rapid response to this case, and our contact tracing to try and find every person the patient had potential contact with since arriving in Queensland a week ago.

“As a precaution, we plan to do a round of follow-up testing later this week.”

Queensland Health is contacting passengers aboard two flights – Virgin VA313 (Melbourne - Brisbane) and Virgin VA2905 (Brisbane - Bundaberg).

From Bundaberg, VA2905 flew to Gladstone.

Close contacts identified on the Gladstone flight are to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

They will be closely monitored by the Central Queensland Public Health Unit.

Passengers of the Virgin flights, who have not already been contacted, are urged to call 13 HEALTH.

Queensland Health will communicate further if there are any confirmed cases, or if it’s determined that there are any further public health risks.

Queensland’s COVID-19 tally remains at 1,062, with no new cases over the past 24 hours. Three cases remain active and two people are being treated for the disease in hospital.