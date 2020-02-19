Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command NSW Police fined a truck driver for speeding.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command NSW Police fined a truck driver for speeding.
News

$1155 fine for speeding truck driver

19th Feb 2020 10:44 AM

A TRUCK driver has been hit with two fines totalling $1155 after police clocked him driving at 121km/hr.

NSW Police Force officers detected the vehicle, a Western Star B-double with Victorian registration, during speed enforcement checks on the Hume Highway yesterday.

The driver, a 52-year-old man from Rosewood in Queensland, was stopped and subjected to a breath test, which returned a negative result.

Police carried out a heavy vehicle compliance check and found further offences in his work diary, including driver not record required information after starting work.

The driver was fined yesterday on the Hume Highway.
The driver was fined yesterday on the Hume Highway.

The driver was given a grounding direction for seven hours, a major rest break to comply with work and rest hours due to lack of recording trip details.

The driver was issued with traffic infringement notices for Class C motor vehicle exceed 100km/hr - over 10km/hr ($481 fine with three demerit points) and driver not record required information after starting work ($674 fine).

More Stories

Show More
nsw police force speeding fine truck driver
Big Rigs

Just In

    Today show slumps to new low

    Today show slumps to new low
    • 19th Feb 2020 12:07 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding care and cure Campaign to nurture patients

        premium_icon Funding care and cure Campaign to nurture patients

        News A NURSE has signed up to the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave, in a passionate bid to raise funds for patients diagnosed with blood cancer.

        Woman pays the price for stealing alcohol

        premium_icon Woman pays the price for stealing alcohol

        News A WOMAN has learnt the hard way what happens when she continues to steal.

        REAR VIEW: How Holden first came to Bundy

        premium_icon REAR VIEW: How Holden first came to Bundy

        News The story behind Bundaberg’s first Holden and its owner is as unique as the brand...

        Councillor explains mindset of his role in the community

        premium_icon Councillor explains mindset of his role in the community

        News Cr John Learmonth has been in his role for two years. He recalls the doubt when he...