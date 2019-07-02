1110ha sports park proposed for Mary Valley

THE PLAN: A twice-refused motor park development at Upper Imbil is again headed back to the council.

A DECADE-long fight to build a motor sport complex at Bella Creek is back on with the twice-refused plan again preparing to go before Gympie Regional Council.

Developer Scott Canty's proposal to build the multi-sport complex on 1110ha at Upper Imbil is open for public comment, more than four years after it was last refused by the council.

Under the development plan the park will be home to three annual events involving motocross, trail and mountain bikes.

These events will only occupy a total of 21 days of activity at the site, with the events themselves running for nine days.

Existing bushfire tracks and logging trails are to be incorporated into the tracks' design.

They will cater for a number of ages and skill levels and include a dedicated juniors track.

Mr Canty has been pushing for the controversial park to be built for more than a decade.

It was first squashed in 2012 over noise and road safety concerns.

The proposal returned in 2015 but was refused by the council who said it was a good plan, but in the wrong place.

Several Kandanga businesses had thrown their support behind the park at the time.

The latest proposal includes "extensive restricted buffer zone(s) which provides in excess of 1.5km of densely vegetated forestry between the closest bike trail and dwelling".

"The minimal visual and acoustic disturbance is not considered an unreasonable onus on the surrounding land uses considering the infrequency of the events," the development application said.

A permanent shower and toilet block is to be built at the site.

Bins and traffic management aids will be brought before events and removed after them.

Between events the land will revert to agricultural uses.

"The new use will not result in the land being unable to be used for rural or agricultural uses in the future and the frequency and scale of events ... is considered to not adversely impact on the lifestyle expected in the rural zone," the developers said.

They said the park will complement the existing tourist venues including Lake Borumba and the Stirling's Crossing Equestrian Facility.

The report also proposed night time entertainment until 10pm on event days.

The plan is open for comment until Friday July 19.