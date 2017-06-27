11,000 signatures to help save Bundy medical practice

A petition to help save a medical service in the region has had thousands of signatures.

DOCTOR David McDougall can't thank the people of Bundaberg enough.

The director of Stockland and Hinkler Family Medical Practices says he was blown away by support he received from the community.

Dr McDougall needed 10,000 signatures on a petition in a week to help save his medical practice - he got more than 11,000.

His petition, to be presented to members of Parliament in Canberra, is to have Bundaberg's remote classification changed from RRMA 3 to RRMA 4, like areas to the south including Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Gympie.

He says if the change doesn't happen the likelihood of one of his practices closing its doors is inevitable.

The problem with the classification, Dr McDougall said, is that doctors in regions not unlike our own are being paid almost double to do the same work, and keeping GPs in Bundy when the promise of more money was only an hour away was impossible.

He said eight GPs had left the region in the past month and, while he had secured locum doctors, it wasn't a permanent fix.

Dr McDougall is now waiting for a meeting with the Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt to present him with the petition.

He hopes Mr Pitt will then table the petition in Parliament and fight to have the classification changed.

"We couldn't believe the support we had in Bundaberg,” Dr McDougall said.

"People we didn't even know were photocopying the petitions and getting signatures,” he said.

Dr McDougall's practices see a combined 80,000-plus consultations a year and since he went public with his plight, patients have been vocal about the difficulty they have in making an appointment to see a GP in a timely fashion.

"People are saying they can't get in to see a doctor for one to two weeks,” he said.

Dr McDougall said Bundaberg of all places needed to retain its bulk-billing services.

"This is a region where the government's own Department of Social Services has identified 82.6% of the population as disadvantaged or very disadvantaged and we have the highest number of unemployable unemployed people in Australia,” he said.