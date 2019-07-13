Menu
11-year-old attacked by dog

by Christine McGinn
13th Jul 2019 6:25 PM

AN11-year-old boy has been attacked by a dog at a suburban Melbourne home.

The dog bit the child at a home on Spearfelt Court in Cairnlea about 3.20pm on Saturday, with emergency services called to the scene.

He was taken to hospital with facial injuries and remains in a stable condition. Local rangers will remove the dog, which has been temporarily secured in the rear yard, and investigate the incident.

It comes just days after a dog killed a man and injured his wife in Mill Park.

