11 things to do today on school holidays

FUN WITH FRIENDS: Mia Macklin, Corrin Driver, Cadel Driver and Ruby Macklin hit the slide at Chipmunks in Bundaberg.

FUN WITH FRIENDS: Mia Macklin, Corrin Driver, Cadel Driver and Ruby Macklin hit the slide at Chipmunks in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN190917CHIP1

BUNDY BOWL

The team at Bundy Bowl and Leisure are going Mexican over the school holidays with nachos and tacos in their cafe, or you can do the Mexican Wave on their bowling lane with all your favourite activities on offer.

There will be ten pin bowling, giant balloon drop, Wild Wild West Shootout Gallery, dodgem cars, laser tag, the giant slide, arcade games, mini-golf and more.

Bundy Bowl is on 17 Lester St and open from 10am until late.

For more information on holiday deals visit their Facebook page or phone 4152 4334.

BUCCA RETREAT

It's Waterslide Day at Bucca Retreat, so grab your swimmers and beat the heat on the slide.

Cost is $10 per person for an hour.

Arm bands will be sold from the on-site kitchen and the retreat's famous doughnuts will also be sold for just $1 each and soft drinks $1.50.

Head to 144 Kleidons Rd from 9am. Last slide will finish at 3pm. For more information visit their Facebook page.

CHIPMUNKS

Collect the two-for-one pass on page 24 of today's NewsMail and head along to Chipmunks Playland and Cafe where there is never a dull moment this school holidays.

Chipmunks is located at 59 Johanna Blvd and is open seven days a week from 9am Monday-Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

For more details phone 4151 4363.

FROZEN WONDERLAND

Get the kids out of the heat and onto the ice at the Frozen Wonderland Ice Skating facility in East Bundaberg.

Sessions are held every day during the school holidays at 9.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm and 7pm.

Cost is $10 to $18 per person, per session.

You can find the facility at 31 Victoria St, East Bundaberg.

GIANT POOL INFLATABLES

Children will love bouncing and sliding on these fun slides every day from 11am to 4.30pm at Anzac Pool on Quay St.

Norville Park Pool will also be offering up some swimming pool inflatable fun in the sun at their facility on Enterprise St.

STOCKLAND

There will be a variety of science shows and workshops at Stockland Bundaberg over the holidays.

Join Science Steve for a show outside Woolworths from 11.30am-noon and then get in on the fun with the Glowing Bouncy Balls workshop from 12.30-2.30pm.

Cost is free, for more information phone 0410 550 481.

HINKLER CENTRAL

This week at Hinkler Central there will be a Shopkins Immersive Zone outside Kmart.

The holiday fun runs from 11am-2pm daily.

Cost is free, for more details phone 4130 4756.

GET INKED

Explore the "inky” world of Calling Home artist Adrienne Williams and work with her to create artworks using printmaking, ink washes and 3D construction at the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery today.

Get Inked is for children between the age of 8 and14, cost is $15 per person.

Session runs from 10am-noon today.

Bookings are essential. To secure your spot phone Brag on 4130 4750.

CHILDERS LIBRARY

Get creative with Making and Race Paper Planes at the Childers Library from 10.30am today.

Sessions are free but bookings are required. Phone 4130 4650.

FILM MAKING

Film Making 4 Kids, run by the Australian Film Academy, is in town and running three workshops for children aged 4-16 years at Elliott Heads, Bargara and Bundaberg.

Each workshop is packed full of special-effects action and loads of fun.

A free digital photo is included via email and an action-packed video of the activities.

Cost is $15, sessions run for an hour, head to Burnett Darts Hall, 45a Walla St today from 9am.

For more information phone 0478 637 326.

CLAY WORKSHOP

A clay-making workshop will be held at Take the Plunge Cafe. Sessions run from 9.30-11am and 11.30am-1pm.

Cost is $9.