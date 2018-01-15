11 surgeries taking new patients right now

WAIT LIST: Like most other services, doctors also take a break during Christmas, according to AMA Queensland president Dr Bill Boyd.

WAIT LIST: Like most other services, doctors also take a break during Christmas, according to AMA Queensland president Dr Bill Boyd. Campbell Gellie

IF YOU were a new patient trying to make an appointment to see a doctor during the Christmas holidays in Bundaberg, chances are you would have found it tough.

With limited spaces available at clinics as doctors also enjoyed the Christmas break, attempting to find a GP may have left you feeling more than a little unwell.

While it may not provide any relief to those who suffered through holidays, the good news is that clinics are now starting to reopen their books to new patients.

Australian Medical Association Queensland president Bill Boyd said all services, including health services, run on skeleton staff during the festive season.

"At the same time, health services are staffed 24/7 in Queensland and, if someone is really sick, they will be looked after," he said.

"People tend to go to emergency departments with relatively minor complaints, so they have to wait.

"There's plenty of sick people who turn up at these departments and they get seen first.

"But if people wait long enough, they will get seen."

The NewsMail spoke to staff at some Bundaberg surgeries who said they did not accept new patients during the festive period and many of the limited appointments were quickly snapped up by visitors.

Anyone looking for a doctor now, Bundaberg's Aberdovy clinic has two new doctors and is taking new patients, as is Millbank Medical Practice in town and at its See St location in Bargara.

The Family Practice at Sugarland is taking new patients from January 22 and the Family Practice at Hinkler will see new patients from February.

11 surgeries taking new patients