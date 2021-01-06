11 men arrested over the rape and death of an airline hostie

Eleven men have been charged with rape and murder after a flight attendant was found dead in a hotel room after a NYE party.

Police in Makati, the Philippines, charged the men after Christine Angelica Dacera, 23, was found dead in a bathtub on New Year's Day.

Christine, from General Santos City, had been celebrating at the City Garden Hotel with friends before she died.

Police chief Harold Depositar confirmed 11 men - who had been with the woman at the time of her death - had been charged.

However, the charges are provisional as cops wait for Christine's autopsy and toxicology reports.

Colonel Depositar told The Philippine Daily Inquirer that most of the men were "practically strangers" to the 23-year-old.

He said: "Only three of them were Dacera's friends.

"The others were practically strangers to her, as they were only known to her three friends."

The charges came after "lacerations and sperm" were found in the victim's private parts.

Her body was also covered in scratches and bruises.

The young Philippines Airlines stewardess was rushed to hospital by three friends who found her unconscious in the bath.

They had performed CPR on her but she failed to respond and was declared dead on arrival at Makati hospital.

She was reportedly first seen in the tub by a friend during the night - but he thought she was sleeping and placed a blanket over her.

Tributes have poured in to the flight attendant on Instagram after news of her death emerged.

One follower posted: "Thank you for sharing your beautiful soul Tine, fly high. We're praying for you."

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

