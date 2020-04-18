$11 meals: UberEats rival launches

As restaurants revolt against the high fees of UberEats and Menulog, a new rival has quietly launched in Brisbane offering $11 meals.

No Biggie launched quietly in Brisbane this week, and already has several eateries on board.

Customers order a batch of five or 10 meals ($55 or $110) on Sunday and collect from their preferred venue on Wednesday.

Tandoori-spiced chicken breast with vegetable couscous and toasted almonds: one of the tasty meals from No Biggie, a new online venture that aims to help overcome the biggest crisis the hospitality industry has ever faced. Picture: supplied.

Think tandoori-spiced chicken breast with vegetable couscous and toasted almonds; steamed fish with gremolata sauce, roast sweet potato, seasonal greens; and gnocchi with tomato and kalamata olive sauce, pesto-dressed greens.

Restaurants receive $9 of every $11, with $2 to No Biggie to cover marketing, menu creation, ingredients' list, packaging stickers and menu cards.

The five-dish menu changes weekly, and complements a venue's existing takeway and delivery offerings.

Founder Phil Trenbath said the idea was a quick pivot after the hospitality industry was effectively shut down by the Federal Government three weeks ago.

"In the first three days we did more than 2000 meals, and have added dietary requirements to the menus," Mr Trenbath said.

"It's minimum disruption for restaurants because we are getting the customers for them and they have a few days to prepare.

"Our aim is to keep hospitality workers employed, suppliers who are the silent victims in all of this, and locals fed with ready-to-eat meals."

Mr Trenbath, a partner in The Mark Agency consultancy, has also launched No Biggie in Canberra and Sydney, with Melbourne next week.

"It is unsustainable for restaurants to be using UberEats and other apps which take up to 40 per cent of every order," he said.

Motorwagen is one of many Brisbane restaurants taking part in No Biggie.

Participating local outlets include: Sutton's Beach Pavilion (Redcliffe), King Tea (Paddington), Toasted Café (Everton Park) and Isles Lane, Alba Bar and Motorwagen (all CBD).

No Biggie joins other initiatives including Feed The Frontline, where people donate via GoFundMe to buy a meal voucher for an essential worker from Brisbane restaurants E'cco, The Wolfe, Spaghetti House, Moda, 85 Miskin, Proof BBQ & Booze and BurgerPl8. More than $27,000 has been raised in three weeks.

Phil Johnson of E’cco, Josh Lopez from The Wolfe and Javier Codina from Moda are cooking for medical workers as part of Feed The Frontline. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning.

Meanwhile, restaurateur Phil Calcutt has struck out on his own to deliver meals from his Hudson's Corner in Albion, The Smoke Barbecue in New Farm and Bluegrass Barbecue in Eaton's Hill.

Mr Calcutt said fees from apps like UberEats and Menulog were exorbitant, at around $6000 a week, and attempts to negotiate reduced fees had been refused.

Originally published as $11 meals: UberEats rival launches in Brisbane