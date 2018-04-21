10 affordable places for sale in Bundy right now

More people are putting their homes on the market in Brisbane than they were a year ago, new research shows.

WITH real estate experts expecting property prices to fall this year, here's a list of 10 of the least expensive houses on the market in and around Bundaberg right now.

1. Invest in a Holiday Letting Resort, Enjoy 4 Weeks Here Each Year

Where: 39/10 Trevor's Rd, Bargara

Price: $68,500

Find out more here.

39/10 Trevor's Rd, Bargara Four Walls Realty - Bundaberg Central

2. Golf course resort villa

Where: 9/1 Pebble Beach Dr, Coral Cove

Price: $95,000

Find out more here.

9/1 Pebble Beach Dr, Coral Cove Bargara Real Estate

3. Character and good bones await new owner

Where: 1 Holme St, Cordalba

Price: Offers above $100,000

Find out more here:

1 Holme St, Cordalba Coastline Realty - Bargara

4. Urgent sale needed

Where: 4/85 Woongarra St, Bundaberg West

Price: $ 125,000

Find out more here:

4/85 Woongarra St, Bundaberg West Four Walls Realty - Bundaberg

5. Renovate or redevelop

Where: 79 Elliott Heads Rd, Kepnock

Price: $130,000

Find out more here:

79 Elliott Heads Rd, Kepnock LJ Hooker

6. Affordable Brand new kit home

Where: 1/94 Twyford St, Avoca

Price: From $145,000

Find out more here.

1/94 Twyford St, Avoca Qld 4670. Malcolms First National - Bundaberg

7. Home in Bundaberg

Where: 29 Alexandra St, Bundaberg East

Price: $150,000

Find out more.

29 Alexandra St, Bundaberg East Location Property Agents

8. Large quality two-bedroom unit

Where: 4/94 Gavin St, Bundaberg North

Price: $159,000

Find out more here.

4/94 Gavin St, Bundaberg North LJ Hooker

9. Updated 2 Bedroom Unit - No Body Corporate - Large Rear Yard

Where: 1/47 Greathead Rd, Kepnock

Price: $175,000

Find out more here.

1/47 Greathead Rd, Kepnock Ray White Bundaberg City

10. Value unit in ultra-convenient location

Where: 8/5 Williams Rd, Svensson Heights

Price: Offers above $179,000

Find out more here.

8/5 Williams Rd, Svensson Heights LJ Hooker