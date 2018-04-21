10 affordable places for sale in Bundy right now
WITH real estate experts expecting property prices to fall this year, here's a list of 10 of the least expensive houses on the market in and around Bundaberg right now.
1. Invest in a Holiday Letting Resort, Enjoy 4 Weeks Here Each Year
Where: 39/10 Trevor's Rd, Bargara
Price: $68,500
Find out more here.
2. Golf course resort villa
Where: 9/1 Pebble Beach Dr, Coral Cove
Price: $95,000
Find out more here.
3. Character and good bones await new owner
Where: 1 Holme St, Cordalba
Price: Offers above $100,000
Find out more here:
4. Urgent sale needed
Where: 4/85 Woongarra St, Bundaberg West
Price: $ 125,000
Find out more here:
5. Renovate or redevelop
Where: 79 Elliott Heads Rd, Kepnock
Price: $130,000
Find out more here:
6. Affordable Brand new kit home
Where: 1/94 Twyford St, Avoca
Price: From $145,000
Find out more here.
7. Home in Bundaberg
Where: 29 Alexandra St, Bundaberg East
Price: $150,000
Find out more.
8. Large quality two-bedroom unit
Where: 4/94 Gavin St, Bundaberg North
Price: $159,000
Find out more here.
9. Updated 2 Bedroom Unit - No Body Corporate - Large Rear Yard
Where: 1/47 Greathead Rd, Kepnock
Price: $175,000
Find out more here.
10. Value unit in ultra-convenient location
Where: 8/5 Williams Rd, Svensson Heights
Price: Offers above $179,000
Find out more here.