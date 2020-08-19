11 Coast nights out that went horribly wrong

These are 11 nights out on the Sunshine Coast that ended badly.

From a boxer who punched a stranger unconscious, a mum who punched a police officer in the face to a former NRL player busted with cocaine, heree are 11 nights out on the Coast that went horribly wrong.

Father coward punches stranger in ‘random attack’

A father who hit a stranger in a gratuitous, unprovoked act of violence has narrowly avoided jail time.

Joshua James Macdonald, 28 pleaded guilty to one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Stephen Potter said the offence, which occurred in October last year was gratuitous violence, with a blatant disregard for the wellbeing of the victim.

“It involved an unprovoked coward-style punch followed up with a direct strike to the victim’s face,” he said.

“The defendant had to be restrained by numerous members of the public.”

The court heard the victim had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital, with MRI tests showing he had a fractured eye socket, as well as cuts to his lips, bruising and pain, and minor damage to the teeth.

“It was a random attack on a stranger without warning,” Sgt Potter said.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist sentenced Macdonald to 12 months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for two years with a conviction recorded.

He was also ordered to pay $2000 compensation to the victim.

Josh James Macdonald

Victim’s lip torn from cheek in dance floor thump

A Buderim man’s unprovoked punch at a nightclub tore his victim’s lip from his cheek and left him unconscious, a court has heard.

Bowen John Daley, 24, punched a 21-year-old man on the dance floor of The Post Office Bar and Beer Garden in Maroochydore after the pair bumped into each other in late March.

Daley, who pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court’s Murri Court to assault causing bodily harm, failed to provide assistance after the attack and was later found by police with a cut and blood on his knuckles.

Police prosecutor Nichale Bool said the nature of the offence increased the seriousness of the sentence and suggested a 12-month prison term with a third to be served.

“The victim suffered a laceration to his face which … the tear in his check required internal and external stitches to repair the damage,” she said.

Daley was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay $1500 in compensation to the victim.

Bowen John Daley.

Festive drinks turn violently ugly outside popular pub

A Christmas party got “out of hand” when a man was tackled, arrested and spent eight hours in the watch house after he took his drunk anger out on women.

Roger Murray Croft made a scene outside the Post Office Bar in Maroochydore when a security guard kicked him out for being “aggressive” towards women on December 14.

The 56-year-old had to be restrained when he did not co-operate with police and made a break for the entrance of the pub when he finally broke free.

Croft was pushed back from the entrance while he argued with staff and police.

Officers eventually dropped the man to the ground, arrested him and took him to the Maroochydore watch house where he spent the next eight hours.

Croft pleaded guilty at court to public nuisance. He had no other criminal history.

Duty lawyer David Crews told the court Croft had too much to drink at a work Christmas party and had not eaten.

Croft returned to the police station the day after and apologised to the arresting officers.

Magistrate Barry Barret said Croft must have got “carried away” and fined him $800.

No convictions were recorded.

Roger Murray Croft.

Footy coach, former NRL player busted in cocaine shame

A coach and former footy star who was caught with a bag of drugs in a Sunshine Coast nightclub blamed a stressful Christmas period on his illegal behaviour.

Jarred Lawrence, a former professional NRL player and current coach for Kawana Junior Rugby League Club, told police he was celebrating with friends on December 22 when someone handed him a bag of cocaine at Post Office Bar on Ocean St.

Security busted the former Canberra Raiders player holding the bag in the toilets and called police who charged him with possessing dangerous drugs.

Lawrence, a father who is heavily involved in the local rugby league scene, added his first drug offence to his criminal history when he pleaded guilty at Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

Mr Stitt said Lawrence had a stressful festive season and asked magistrate Barry Barrett to consider not recording a conviction due to Lawrence’s blue card requirements.

Lawrence was ordered to complete a drug diversion course and was placed on four months good behaviour.

No conviction was recorded.

Jarred Phillip Lawrence.

Mum punches cop in face after nightclub fight

A mum has faced court for punching a police officer in the face after getting into a fight at a nightclub while sober.

Georgia Nichole Buttriss, 24, was escorted by security from Peak nightclub about 1am on February 15.

Police prosecutor James Allen said Buttriss had been in a “physical altercation” inside the club before she was kicked out alongside another woman.

He said Buttriss was held back by security as she continued trying to fight the woman outside the club.

“The defendant was aggressively threatening violence against the female, saying ‘She needs a f------ flogging’ and was very agitated,” Mr Allen said.

The police moved Buttriss away from the club when she began pushing the woman.

“The defendant told police to ‘f--- off’ and commenced to run in the direction of the other female,” Mr Allen said.

Police chased Buttriss who tried to push them away.

“The defendant has said ‘let go of me c---’, turned around and used a closed fist to punch (the officer) in the face,” Mr Allen said.

“The defendant’s fist connected to the left side of the officer’s face, causing him pain.”

At Maroochydore Magistrates Court, she pleaded guilty to assaulting police at a licensed premises, committing public nuisance within a licensed premises and obstructing police.

The court heard she had no criminal history.

Magistrate Rod Madsen said it was “remarkable” no alcohol was involved.

Buttriss was given a $1800 good behaviour bond for 12 months and banned from the Ocean St precinct.

Georgia Nichole Buttriss.

Boxer dodges jail time after nightclub knockout

A boxer who knocked a stranger unconscious at an Ocean St nightclub has avoided jail time.

Maroochydore District Court heard that Scott Peter Kelly, 29, was intoxicated inside Maroochydore’s The Post Office Bar on June 3, 2018 when he pushed into people on the dance floor.

Crown prosecutor Stipe Drinovac said a 24-year-old man approached Kelly and waved his hands at waist level in a bid to calm him down.

“The defendant then punched the complainant to the left side of his face with a closed fist,” Mr Drinovac said.

“He was knocked, momentarily, unconscious.”

X-rays of the victim’s skull confirmed that he sustained a fractured nose and deviated septum.

Kelly was convicted on his own guilty plea of assault occasioning bodily harm in public while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Kelly was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for five years.

He was also ordered to complete 240 hours’ community service and pay $3000 in compensation.

Scott Peter Kelly.

Hairdresser’s ‘attack’ over spilt drink at nightclub

Patrons spilt out of The Post Office bar as a hairdresser began fighting another woman, punching and grabbing each other’s hair.

Sarah Lahui Furness, 18, told police she bumped into the woman at the Ocean St club at Maroochydore in the early hours of February 9 when an argument broke out over a drink being spilt.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman said the women were kicked out of the club before police were called to the Safe Night Precinct to break up a fight.

Police attempted to separate the pair who were yelling profanities and threatening to assault each other.

“As police observed a group all screaming at each other, they’ve converged on each other,” Sergeant Newman said.

“The defendant and co-defendant have attacked each other, running at each other, throwing punches before grabbing each other by the hair.”

At Maroochydore Magistrates Court, Furness pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premises and possessing dangerous drugs.

For the marijuana, Furness was given a $500 good behaviour bond with the condition to attend a drug-education session.

She was $500 for the public nuisance offence.

The convictions were not recorded.

Sarah Lahui Furness.

‘Without warning’: Man walks free after punch outside bar

A bar-goer dropped to the ground, smacking his head against the concrete after he was punched by a man who walked from court.

Jesse Lee Marshall was in full view of police patrolling Ocean St at 11pm on August 23 last year when he suddenly punched a man in the face.

The man fell backwards.

“He hit the back of his head hard on the concrete footpath,” police prosecutor Lee Allan said.

“That particular male did not attempt to block the punch or brace for the punch.

“The punch appeared to have been thrown without warning.”

The victim was taken to hospital in an ambulance with large lacerations to his top lip and the back of his head.

Marshall was arrested and questioned.

“He stated to police the other male was annoying him and deserved to be punched in the head,” Sen Constable Allan.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard the victim did not make a formal complaint of assault and Marshall was subsequently charged with public nuisance within the vicinity of a licenced premises.

The 34-year-old on pleaded guilty to four charges.

Magistrate Rod Madsen sentenced Marshall to four months in jail with immediate release on parole.

Jesse Lee Marshall.

Former dealer walks free after nightclub bashing

A former drug trafficker has avoided going back to jail after bashing a stranger outside an Ocean St nightclub.

Zachary Jackson Allan, 27, was on parole for drug and weapon offences on October 12 last year when he took offence to a comment made by another man outside the nightclub at Maroochydore.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman said Allan then punched the man in the head several times and put him in a chokehold until he was breathless.

The court heard the victim suffered bruising around his eyes, soft-tissue injuries on his body and lumps on his head.

At Maroochydore Magistrates Court, Allan pleaded guilty to assaults occasioning bodily harm in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Allan was sentenced to 12 months’ jail, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to serve 100 hours of community service.

‘I wish I had coronavirus so I could cough all over you’

A drunk partygoer was unimpressed by police ending his night out early, telling officers he wished he had coronavirus so he cough all over them.

Kyle Guy Molloy pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court to committing public nuisance and using explosives without authority.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan told the court at 2.44am on March 21 police were patrolling Ocean St, Maroochydore when they came across Molloy outside Peak Wine Bar.

“The defendant was heavily intoxicated, he was unsteady on his feet and slurring his words,” he said.

“Police observed the defendant standing with another male person and observed him push the other person and then using a clenched fist swing towards this other person.

“It appeared this struck the male person in the side of the face which has forced him to recoil and stumble backwards.”

The court heard Molloy was then restrained by police and placed under arrest.

While being processed, police found two small bullets in his wallet, and checks showed he didn’t have a weapons licence.

“The defendant was heavily intoxicated and stated very little during the processing,” Allan said.

“But when the bullets were located, he did state that he wished he had coronavirus so he could cough all over you, being the police officers.”

Molloy was fined $1000 with no convictions recorded.

FIFO worker’s career concerns after hitting bar staff

A fly-in, fly-out miner is embarrassed by her “aggressive” outburst at a popular Coast bar where she hit staff in the face and shattered crockery.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard Courtney Ann Hanson, 31, was a regular at the Sneaky Baron before her drunken rampage on March 14.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan said police were called to the Maroochydore bar about 1am to find Hanson clearly intoxicated and in “an aggressive and highly agitated state”.

They questioned two staff members who had received injuries to their faces.

“They stated they were cleaning up after closing when the defendant has entered the unsecured kitchen area, yelling at them ‘Where is my girlfriend?’,” Senior Constable Allan said.

“The witnesses had asked her to leave and tried to get her out of the kitchen but she was so unsteady on her feet that she pulled over a cupboard of crockery, causing it all to smash.

“The defendant has started to fight with the witnesses and this has spilt out onto the street where witnesses stated the defendant had hit them in the face and chest several times.”

Sen Constable Allan said the male staff members used their arms to shield their faces as they were hit.

Hanson pleaded guilty to one charge of committing public nuisance within a licensed premises.

Magistrate Rod Madsen gave Hanson a $1500 good behaviour bond for three years.

No conviction was recorded.