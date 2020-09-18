Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A three-vehicle crash on the Pacific Motorway is causing long delays for the Friday morning commute, ahead of the official start of the school holidays.
A three-vehicle crash on the Pacific Motorway is causing long delays for the Friday morning commute, ahead of the official start of the school holidays.
News

10km traffic jam ahead of school holidays

by Cormac Pearson
18th Sep 2020 8:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Traffic is building up on Brisbane's southside, with cars nose-to-tail for 10km on the Pacific Motorway northbound after a three-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

The crash at Greenslopes has traffic stretching all the way back to Macgregor, right on the last morning school run ahead of the holidays.

Traffic built on the Pacific Motorway on Friday morning.
Traffic built on the Pacific Motorway on Friday morning.

 

The three vehicles collided at around 7.40am.

Two people have been taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The crash has now been cleared but long delays are expected.

 

The traffic situation on the Pacific Motorway. Photo: 7News
The traffic situation on the Pacific Motorway. Photo: 7News

 

Originally published as 10km traffic jam ahead of school holidays

school holidays traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW CANDIDATE: Health, hemp at front of campaign for Bundy

        Premium Content NEW CANDIDATE: Health, hemp at front of campaign for Bundy

        News “The major parties keep having their typical bickering... and nothing ever really changes”

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        Man allegedly sent sex toy to Agnes Water police station

        Premium Content Man allegedly sent sex toy to Agnes Water police station

        News The court heard he also allegedly sent abusive emails to the admin officer but that...

        10 upcoming Bundy events you won’t want to miss

        Premium Content 10 upcoming Bundy events you won’t want to miss

        News THERE is so much happening in the Bundaberg region, we just had to share some of...