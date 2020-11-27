Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TV

10kg in 14 days: Nick Cummins’ shocking weight loss

by Danielle O’Neal
27th Nov 2020 5:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Former Australian rugby union player Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins has sent fans into shock after posting dramatic before and after images of his weight loss since returning from SAS Australia.

The Sydneysider says he lost 10 kilograms over 14 days while on reality show SAS Australia.

Nick Cummins before going on reality show SAS Australia. Picture: Facebook
Nick Cummins before going on reality show SAS Australia. Picture: Facebook

 

"Went into SAS ready for battle, left SAS looking like a lollipop," Cummins wrote on Facebook on Thursday night.

"Food deprivation made the experience multiple times harder, especially when enduring the cold."

 

Nick Cummins says he lost 10kg in 14 days on SAS Australia. Picture: Facebook
Nick Cummins says he lost 10kg in 14 days on SAS Australia. Picture: Facebook

Fans have shared their shock and suggestions in the comments of the post, that has already amassed more than 3,000 likes.

 

Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins made it to the finale of SAS Australia, aired this week. Picture: Nigel Wright
Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins made it to the finale of SAS Australia, aired this week. Picture: Nigel Wright

"A few Zinger Boxes and some Ales will fix that right up," one follower commented.

Cummins made it to the finale of SAS Australia with co-stars Merrick Watts and Sabrina Frederick.

Speaking about his experience in an Instagram post, he wrote: 'I am more and know more about me than when I arrived."

Originally published as 10kg in 14 days: Nick Cummins' shocking weight loss

More Stories

Show More
entertainment honey badger nick cummins sas australia tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        William’s courage shines despite heartbreaking diagnosis

        Premium Content William’s courage shines despite heartbreaking diagnosis

        News “Even though he looked so healthy, his body was hiding something really sinister.” How you can help grant a wish for the bubbly little Bundy boy

        • 27th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that...

        • 27th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        Bundy man reveals how lack of jobs led him to escort work

        Premium Content Bundy man reveals how lack of jobs led him to escort work

        News One escort has revealed how he turned to a controversial line of work because of a...

        • 27th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        7+ EVENTS: How theatre back in the spotlight during pandemic

        Premium Content 7+ EVENTS: How theatre back in the spotlight during pandemic

        News Rather than Shakespeare in the Park, we’ve got it by the river with the Playhouse’s...

        • 27th Nov 2020 5:00 AM