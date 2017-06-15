$10k in fuel gifted to LifeFlight

THE North Burnett Regional Council has donated a $10,000 fuel card to RACQ LifeFlight Rescue to help save more lives in the North Burnett region.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Bundaberg-based pilot Rowan Scholes, together with air-crewman Shayne White, attended a ceremony today at the council's chambers in Gayndah and gratefully accepted the donation on behalf of the rescue service.

The council have been long-time supporters of the charity organisation, contributing more than $50,000 worth of funding over five years of loyal support.

The fuel card will allow RACQ LifeFlight Rescue to access a new, 24-hour, all-weather fuel pump based at the recently refurbished Gayndah Aerodrome, a key refuelling station for aeromedical rescue services and allows RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters to fly long range missions to assist patients across remote Queensland locations.

The fuel card donation is the first of its kind from the council and will make a lifesaving difference in time-critical missions and bad weather, helping to reduce the total mission travel time.