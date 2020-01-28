Menu
Mayor Jack Dempsey joins the community for a swim in the new heated Isis War Memorial Swimming Pool in Childers.
Mayor Jack Dempsey joins the community for a swim in the new heated Isis War Memorial Swimming Pool in Childers. Mike Knott
109 PHOTOS: Recent picture galleries you might have missed

Crystal Jones
28th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
THEY say a picture is worth 1000 words and if that's true, our collection of photos would be worth a lot more. 

We took a look at some of the snaps we've taken recently as well as some that have been shared by our readers. 

New citizens welcomed and Australia Day awards

How Bundaberg celebrated Australia Day

Childers Pool upgrades

Beautiful reader photos

Kids make the most of the holidays

Life returns after fires

Bumper gallery of snaps from our readers

