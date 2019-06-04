Menu
Fiona Simpson has lashed out at the LNP.
Fiona Simpson has lashed out at the LNP. Patrick Woods
Politics

107 local businesses gone... but do figures show full story?

Carolyn Booth
by
4th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
THE LNP has taken a swipe at the premier, as figures show 107 small businesses shut up shop in the region last year.

The comments came amid Small Business Week celebrations last week, but LNP small business spokeswoman Fiona Simpson said there was no celebrating for those Bundaberg businesses buckling under the weight of Queensland's "self-serving” Labor Government.

"Last year alone 107 local business who each employed between five to 19 staff went bust,” she said.

"We should be celebrating and champion the success of small businesses to create jobs not driving them to the wall.

"You just have to look at the number of 'for lease' signs around town to see the damage that Labor is doing.

"Instead of creating jobs, every year since Annastacia Palaszczuk was elected Bundaberg has been slugged with more taxes and red tape.

"As Labor continue to cut funding to services and infrastructure, more and more is taken from Bundaberg with fewer and fewer services being provided back.”

But small business minister Shannon Fentiman said the best way to support small businesses was to support jobs growth.

"More than 1000 jobs have been created in the Bundaberg and Wide Bay region in the past year,” she said.

"More than three quarters of our successful Back to Work program goes to small businesses.

"Through this program more than 3300 people have been supported into work in partnership with over 1500 businesses in Wide Bay.

"In the Bundaberg council area itself, Back to Work has helped 580 businesses create 1284 jobs.

"This is in addition to 34 small business in Bundaberg who have shared in almost $300,000 in small business grants under our Advancing Small Business Strategy (since 2015) - small businesses have told us that has help them create 49 new jobs.”

