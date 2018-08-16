Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ARE YOU READY?: A massive $100 million Powerball jackpot has sent customers into a ticket- buying frenzy across the country.
ARE YOU READY?: A massive $100 million Powerball jackpot has sent customers into a ticket- buying frenzy across the country. File
News

$100m Powerball sets Aussie record

Katie Hall
by
16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVE you bought a ticket for tonight's record breaking $100 million Powerball jackpot?

Up to one-in-three Aussies were reported to be buying a ticket - all hoping to snag a share of the biggest division one prize in the Powerball game's history.

Bundaberg's Winners Nest newsagent owner Michael Bowles said his shop had been swamped with customers buying tickets.

"We have been absolutely inundated. There is definitely a buzz in the air,” Mr Bowles said.

"An estimate of how many people we've had in would be about 80 per cent more than a typical Wednesday, so about 350-380.

"Yesterday we had more, we had around 450 people.”

As for what customers were wishing for if their numbers were drawn - Mr Bowles said many were wanting to help the farmers fighting the drought.

"At the moment a lot of the same story seems to be people would want to donate 50 per cent to farmers out west,” he said.

The Lott spokesman Matt Hart said another record could be smashed tonight if one person took home the entire $100 million jackpot.

"If one single entry takes home the entire $100 million division one pool, it would be the largest individual Australian lottery prize ever won,” Mr Hart said.

In January 2016, Hervey Bay grandparents won $70 million and still hold the record.

The Wide Bay Burnett has seen eight division one wins this year.

If there are no division one winners tonight, the jackpot will soar higher and set a new Australian record.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 249 so far this calendar year.

$100 million powerball jackpot bundaberg powerball jackpot the lott
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Labor candidate for Hinkler announced

    premium_icon Labor candidate for Hinkler announced

    Politics A JOURNEY from teaching to politics was not one Richard Pascoe had originally imagined for himself.

    • 16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Awake during brain op, but not sick enough for Centrelink?

    premium_icon Awake during brain op, but not sick enough for Centrelink?

    News Man's battle for payment

    • 16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy boy set for TV spot

    premium_icon Bundy boy set for TV spot

    Entertainment Comedian to appear in hit series Taboo

    • 16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Veterans have a new space for support

    premium_icon Veterans have a new space for support

    Community 150 veterans attended the opening of the Veterans' Support Centre

    • 16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners