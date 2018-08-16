$100m Powerball sets Aussie record

ARE YOU READY?: A massive $100 million Powerball jackpot has sent customers into a ticket- buying frenzy across the country.

ARE YOU READY?: A massive $100 million Powerball jackpot has sent customers into a ticket- buying frenzy across the country. File

HAVE you bought a ticket for tonight's record breaking $100 million Powerball jackpot?

Up to one-in-three Aussies were reported to be buying a ticket - all hoping to snag a share of the biggest division one prize in the Powerball game's history.

Bundaberg's Winners Nest newsagent owner Michael Bowles said his shop had been swamped with customers buying tickets.

"We have been absolutely inundated. There is definitely a buzz in the air,” Mr Bowles said.

"An estimate of how many people we've had in would be about 80 per cent more than a typical Wednesday, so about 350-380.

"Yesterday we had more, we had around 450 people.”

As for what customers were wishing for if their numbers were drawn - Mr Bowles said many were wanting to help the farmers fighting the drought.

"At the moment a lot of the same story seems to be people would want to donate 50 per cent to farmers out west,” he said.

The Lott spokesman Matt Hart said another record could be smashed tonight if one person took home the entire $100 million jackpot.

"If one single entry takes home the entire $100 million division one pool, it would be the largest individual Australian lottery prize ever won,” Mr Hart said.

In January 2016, Hervey Bay grandparents won $70 million and still hold the record.

The Wide Bay Burnett has seen eight division one wins this year.

If there are no division one winners tonight, the jackpot will soar higher and set a new Australian record.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 249 so far this calendar year.