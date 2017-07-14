100kms to a better future

WALK OF LIFE: Senior Constable Mark Carter and the group of students embarking on a 100km journey from Rainbow Beach to Noosa.

SENIOR Constable Mark Carter would walk 500 miles to make a positive impact on local youth and he's started a program to do just that.

After year of working in Child Protection, Snr Const Carter started the Walk of Life program to gives kids a chance to reach their full potential.

This week seven students from Bundaberg North and six students from Kepnock State High School took part in the 100km, five-day walk from Rainbow Beach to Noosa.

"I have been a police officer for 18 years, spending most of that time working Child Protection,” he said.

"I worked as a detective in child abuse for 12 years working in Bundaberg, Cairns and in the remote Cape York communities. During that time I was also volunteering my time running a youth group to assist youth develop confidence and build strength and character development.”

WALK OF LIFE: Students from Bundaberg North State High School filling their packs before the walk begins. Mikayla Haupt

In 2015, Snr Const Carter decided to combine his volunteering and work as a school-based police officer.

With students having to prepare by precooking food and learning first aid, navigation, packing skills and then completing the walk, he said they developed a lot of self-worth.

"Many students surprise themselves when they discover they are stronger and more capable than they realised.

"I find that if you expect a lot out of students they meet and even exceed those expectations.

Kids get told too often that they are useless and do nothing but sit around playing computer games, those same students have enormous capacity if given the opportunity.