Father of two Andrew Simpson (centre) remains in hospital after he struck a dead pig while riding a bicycle. Picture: GoFundMe
News

$100k wanted to help family of cyclist who struck dead pig

by KEAGAN ELDER
26th Aug 2019 1:57 PM
A CYCLIST who suffered serious head injuries after crashing into a pig carcass remains in hospital almost two weeks after the incident.

Andrew Simpson, 43, hit the pig during an early morning ride on the Port Access Rd on August 13.

The father of two was initially taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.

A Townsville Hospital spokeswoman said Mr Simpson had since improved and was in a stable condition.

The Townsville Bulletin had been told a group of cyclists were travelling in a group in the dark and the black pig was lying over the white line. The first cyclist managed to dodge the pig but it's understood those following crashed into it.

Mr Simpson suffered significant head injuries in the crash, which also snapped his bicycle.

Two doctors, one believed to be a neurosurgeon, helped Mr Simpson before paramedics arrived.

A GoFundMe was set up on behalf of Mr Simpson's family, with the intention of raising of $100,000.

The page said Mr Simpson remained in a coma in hospital.

More than $11,000 had been donated to the family in three days.

gofundme pig crash

