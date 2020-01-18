$100k splurged on minister report cards

THE State Government has paid consultants more than $100,000 to tell its ministers whether they're doing their job.

Right to Information documents reveal the Premier's office engaged KPMG late last year for a secret review into whether the Government is meeting its own commitments.

For $103,554, plus expenses, it was to meet one-on-one with ministers to discuss whether they were performing, and hold an all-in Cabinet workshop on how ministers can meet their own targets while doing a "stocktake on achievements and progress to date".

The revelation has led to claims Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is not personally holding her team to account.

News of the pricey review comes at the same time Deputy Premier Jackie Trad's $10 million razor gang is tasked with slashing spending across the public service, including on its massive consultancy bill.

An engagement letter seen by The Courier-Mail shows the lucrative contract was for just one month of work.

But ministers did not even attend the Cabinet workshop meant to be held on November 4. Instead, they were at ­Maryborough for a Governing from the Regions event and the all-in meeting was never rescheduled.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said Ms Palaszczuk had shirked her own responsibilities by calling in outside help.

"Hiring a high-priced consultant to assess if the Government is meeting its priorities shows how out of touch Annastacia Palaszczuk has become," she said.

"The Premier has outsourced her job to KPMG.

"She should be holding her ministers to account to deliver against priorities, not a consultant.

"It seems Annastacia Palaszczuk needs a consultant for every and any matter that comes across her desk."

Asked what the Advancing Queensland Priorities review had found, a Government spokesman said KPMG's report was still being considered by the Government.

He did not answer questions on whether KPMG partner Mike Kaiser - who was former premier Anna Bligh's chief of staff - was involved.

"The review is aimed at letting the Queensland Government know where we're at with important initiatives such as reducing suicide rates, increasing immunisation rates and supporting jobs growth," he said.

"Ministers were involved in discussions with KPMG to inform the content of the report.

"A report resulting from the review has been forwarded to the Government and is being considered."