$100k promise to seal roads at SES grounds

MP Stephen Bennett has committed $100,000 for road sealing at the Agnes SES grounds. Picture: Shae Beplate.

BURNETT MP Stephen Bennett has made an election commitment to the Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy SES grounds.

Mr Bennett said the LNP would provide $100,000 towards sealing existing roads at the SES grounds.

Mr Bennett said the grounds were used for both emergency services and community events and activities.

“ … It’s high time they were shown a little love,” he said.

Mr Bennett said the SES grounds played host to pretty much every event in the townships.

“They’re where we meet in times of disaster, where we go when it’s time for a festival and of course, when we need some groceries, our first stop is the Discovery Coast Markets,” he said.

“These grounds often act as a hub for the entire Agnes Water and 1770 community and I’m proud to be able to commit this funding today that will see the grounds preserved into the future.”

Discovery Coast Rotary market director Sue Moran said the upgrade would bring a huge boost to the local Sunday markets.

“The markets are very important to the community and support the community in many ways,” she said.

“The sealing of the roads will make a big a different to the quality of the markets for the future.”