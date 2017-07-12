$10,000 donation supports kids with cancer

A BAREFOOT bowls event has raised $10,000 for children with cancer.

Organisers of the Across the Waves Charity Barefoot Bowls Day donated the large sum to Cancer Council Queensland yesterday after raising it last month.

The Waves Barefoot Bowls Charity Day organiser Karen Shillabeer said staff were thrilled with the outcome of the day.

"Everyone here has been touched by cancer one way or another,” Ms Shillabeer said.

"We wanted to do something that would support those affected and we are just ecstatic over the amount we managed to raise.”

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan thanked the organisers of the Barefoot Bowls Day for their generosity.

"Community support is at the heart of what we do and enables us to reach out and support more than 1630 people diagnosed with cancer each year in the Wide Bay Burnett region.

"It's inspiring to see locals use their passions and come up with interesting ideas to help make a difference in the fight against cancer.”