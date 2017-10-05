1000 RV owners begin arriving in Bundy

RALLY POINT: A small sample of the almost 1000 RVs expected at the Bundaberg Recreation Precinct for the event.

RALLY POINT: A small sample of the almost 1000 RVs expected at the Bundaberg Recreation Precinct for the event. Contributed

HUNDREDS of RV owners are wheeling into Bundaberg as they arrive for the 32nd annual Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia national rally.

The rally starts on Saturday at the Bundaberg Regional Precinct with the official opening on Monday.

Already more than 950 official registrations have been received for participation in the nine-day event.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said he expected the nomads to arrive as valued guests but leave as firm friends.

Cr Dempsey said the recent wet weather had "laid the dust” at the recreational precinct and he was certain rally participants were in for a memorable stay.

"They are extremely well organised and their program of events ensures their members enjoy the venue and get to experience plenty of on-site entertainment as well as engaging with all the local visitor attractions,” Cr Dempsey said.

The mayor said the involvement of representatives from Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism at a dedicated booking and information desk at the rally site would maximise opportunities for local visitor attractions.

"The recreational precinct is being transformed into a mini city with its own radio station, entertainment, church services, seminars and workshops as well as a food hall,” Cr Dempsey said.

"This rally represents a golden opportunity for the Bundaberg region to demonstrate its RV Friendly status and to embrace the arrival of so many visitors from different parts of Australia.

"It's great to see many local businesses have taken the opportunity to engage with the rally and to be involved in various trade events along with opening their facilities to the rally participants.”