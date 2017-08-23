27°
'1000 new jobs' as new trading hours given green light

23rd Aug 2017 7:20 AM
Hardware stores will now be able to operate from 6am, seven days a week.
Hardware stores will now be able to operate from 6am, seven days a week. Erle Levey

EXTENDED trading hours are expected within weeks after new laws passed State Parliament overnight.

The Government slammed Opposition support in the eleventh hour after amending the legislation to allow regional stores to open at 8am instead of 7am on weekdays and ensure 21 towns and regions that don't have Sunday trading continue to be closed for the next five years.

The original Bill had allowed those towns, like Mount Isa, Ayr and Proserpine, to apply for Sunday trading, but they will now need to wait until at least 2022.

The concessions were met with anger by the National Retail Association, which represents large supermarkets and department stores, with chief executive Dominique Lamb claiming no change would be better than the few hours of extra trading that was now on the table.

The Queensland Government estimates the changes could create 1000 new jobs across the state.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said the changes were needed because restrictive trading hours have been "holding back job creation and economic growth for two decades".

 

THE FINE PRINT: What changes, what stays the same

  • all hardware stores can open from 6am, 7 days a week
  • protections for retail workers make it an offence for an employer to require an employee to work the extended trading hours unless the employee has freely elected to do so
  • trading hours for large non-exempt shops are 7am to 9pm Monday to Saturday in south-east Queensland
  • outside the south-east, trading hours for non-exempt shops are Monday to Friday 8am to 9pm, Saturday 8am to 6pm, Sunday and most public holidays 9am to 6pm (Townsville Tourist Area retains its current 7am opening time on Monday to Friday)
  • regional towns that do not currently have Sunday and public holiday trading for non-exempt shops remain that way
  • trading hours for non-exempt shops on Sunday and most public holidays, other than in the defined tourist areas, will be standardised across Queensland from 9am to 6pm
  • public holidays treated as closed days for all non-exempt shops across Queensland are Good Friday, Anzac Day, Labour Day and Christmas Day
  • special tourist areas such as Cairns CBD and Gold Coast Coastal Tourist Area will have access to extended trading hours for non-exempt shops that meet the needs of domestic and international visitors
  • special trading hours' applications can be made for extended trading around major events, such as the Commonwealth Games next year
  • trading hours' restrictions for butcher shops, special exhibitions and trade shows are removed
     
  • extended trading hours apply in the period leading up to Christmas for non-exempt shops in all areas of the state, with trading to close from 6pm on Christmas Eve to allow retail workers to go home and be with their families and friends
  • independent retail shops can employ more staff without being subject to the trading restrictions of non-exempt shops, by increasing the employment threshold from 20 to 30 employees at any one time on the floor, and from 60 to 100 where a number of related shops are operated
  • motor vehicle and caravan retailers retain their existing trading hours' arrangements
  • five year moratorium on further trading hours' applications to extend the allowable trading hours for non-exempt shops (provide a period of stability and certainty for all parties and put a temporary end to the ongoing process and costs involved with retail organisations applying to the QIRC for trading hours' orders
  • a review of the new trading hours' arrangements will be completed prior to the end of the moratorium period

 

 

