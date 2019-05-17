1000 flu vaccines in Bundy conducted in a month

FLU SEASON: Experts have said a flu vaccine is the best prevention for influenza.

FLU SEASON: Experts have said a flu vaccine is the best prevention for influenza. PETER CARRUTHERS

BUNDABERG'S Chemist Warehouse store has administered 1000 flu vaccinations since April 8 in what has been a busy lead-up to this year's flu season.

Chemist Warehouse Bundaberg pharmacist-in-charge Graham Bunter said there had seen a surge in vaccines amid fears of a horror flu season.

"It's the best prevention there is,” he said.

"The thing about infectious diseases is the larger amount of people there are vaccinated the better control we have over them.

"The flu vaccine is designed to prevent strains A and B from the northern hemisphere as they come out of their flu season and we head into ours.”

As of the week commencing May 6, there have been 229 lab-confirmed notifications of influenza during 2019 - which is double the five-year average for this time of the year in Queensland.

In the Wide Bay region alone, 36 hospital admissions have been attributable to cases of influenza.

While influenza numbers spiked in the summer and are now stable, Wide Bay Public Health Physician Dr Margaret Young said the season usually saw a peak in July and August.

"Vaccination is always the best protection against the flu, but it's also important for people to take active steps to prevent its spread, regardless of whether or not you're vaccinated,” she said.

"People should frequently wash their hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand gel, use a tissue or the inside of your arm to sneeze or cough, put used tissues straight into the bin and clean frequently touched services such as door handles, fridge doors, tables and benches.

"If possible, stay at least a metre away from others with flu-like symptoms and stay at home when you're sick.”

Mr Bunter said with people now able to go to their pharmacy for their flu shot, it's become more convenient to get one.

"I think in general the up take has been massive, if people can't get into their doctor for their vaccine they can come here and it only costs $12.99,” he said.