1000+ charges after major ice crackdown

by Caitlin Smith
10th Jul 2019 6:02 AM
DOZENS of people have been charged with more than 1000 offences following a major drug operation in Queensland's southwest.

The operation, which kicked off in February, culminated this week in Chinchilla, Tara and Dalby, where police conducted 56 searches.

A 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Chinchilla, have been charged with 407 offences, including 399 counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

They were among 34 people charged.

There was also two counts of drug trafficking and possession and possession of a flick knife.

Police allege they found not only quantities of dangerous drugs, but also $15,000 in cash and four firearms.

They have both been remanded in custody and are next due to appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court on October 10.

Detective Acting Inspector Teena Rolls from South West District said Operation Quebec Oxygen was aimed at disrupting criminal networks supplying Ice to rural communities.

"Dismantling this network means we are preventing further harm to rural communities, where dangerous drugs like Ice can do so much damage," Detective Acting Inspector Rolls said.

"I would like to acknowledge the hard work of our officers in this protracted investigation, removing dangerous drugs, cash and weapons out of the hands of criminals."

