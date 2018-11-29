Robin O'Neill said that her Wyong Creek property known as New Dawn Farm was more than just a weekender - it was a treasured home that had an essence of something magic.

"It is like a valley within a valley ...you wake up and you're surrounded in green hills. It's like being cocooned in forest."

The 100-year-old weatherboard cottage at 962 Yarramalong Rd once belonged to retail giant Dick Smith, who held onto the land but sold it to Mrs O'Neill's family in 1985.

When the owners purchased New Dawn in 1985.

Lovingly restored to respect the original heritage of the cottage.

Since then the restoration of the cottage has been a labour of love.

"The place was falling down. It would have been easy to just knock her over, but we wanted to keep the authenticity. A few modern elements were added for comfort, but that's it," Mrs O'Neill said.

The 16ha retreat is currently rented out on AirBnb with a 5 star rating. New Dawn Farm was described by one of its guests as "full of comfort, style and charm".

Mrs O’Neill said that the family had enjoyed escaping Sydney and relaxing in nature.

Offering queen and double size bedrooms, a bathroom with claw bath and shower, an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room with wood fire burner, airconditioning and French doors leading from every room onto a wraparound balcony, you can understand why guests fall in love with this hidden gem.

According to Mrs O'Neill, the property was once a citrus farm, with a veggie garden down by the creek where the Craft family grew sugarcane and melons.

Enveloped in wildlife, the place is a haven for nature-lovers.

"In the morning I've witnessed a family of wallabies grazing nearby, including a mother with her joey. Things like that make me feel privileged to own such a property.

"There is a very Australiana feel about the area. We've kept the old dunny out the back. Before we renovated, there wasn't even a bathroom inside."

The vendors' family have enjoyed many lunches on the big wraparound balcony. Extended 15 years ago. Mrs O'Neill said that sitting up in an elevated position felt as though they were dining amongst the birds.

"There is this essence of feng shui with the mountain behind and the house looking down onto the creek. You feel like she is just meant to be here," she said.

No. 962 Yarramalong Rd is for sale with Shaun Coffey and Scott Wall of Capital One Wyong and has a price guide of $1.35 million.